LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match Against Portland Timbers on Saturday, July 20

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced programming details for their home match against the Portland Timbers, presented by Sherwin Williams, at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 20 (7:45 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass; FS1).

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are encouraged to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open at for S atur day's match between LA and Portland. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.

DJ Starfari Pregame Entertainment

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Saturday's match to enjoy musical entertainment provided by Starfari who will perform pregame. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, LA Galaxy home matches during the 2024 MLS Regular Season will offer musical entertainment.

Merchandise

The LA Galaxy team store now features the newly released adidas x MLS Archive Collection that includes more than 40 pieces available at the LA Galaxy team store.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, the LA Galaxy Foundation and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with Local Hearts Foundation, American Express and Yoga Six also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area. The NW Pad, located outside the NW stadium gate, will have the LA Times, the Kinecta Ice Cream Truck, VW and ramen sampling from Maruchan.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy and DGK have partnered for their sixth skateboard collaboration, the Retrograde skate deck, which will go live to the public exclusively at the LA Galaxy Foundation booth on Saturday, July 20. The deck will be limited to 125 units and will be on sale for $85, with proceeds benefitting the LA Galaxy Foundation and DGK's Saved by Skateboarding Foundation. The Foundation will also be auctioning a team-signed LA Galaxy Retrograde x @TheFootballGal rose embroidered jersey. The online auction will open on Saturday, July 20 at 3:30 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of Saturday's match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Hero of the Match is United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Carlety Ventura. Staff Sergeant Ventura's accomplishments include the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. The Community Partner of the Match is Local Hearts Foundation. Fans can visit their booth in SoccerFest to learn more about how they build bridges of opportunity while motivating youth to become more involved in civic change.

Pups At The Pitch presented by Purina

Returning on Saturday night will be the Pups at the Pitch ticket package presented by Purina. The package gives fans the opportunity to enjoy a match on the berm with their dogs and includes a co-branded leash. For more information and to buy tickets: lagalaxy.com/pupsatthepitch.

Extra Time

DJ So Radical (@erasoradical) will be performing for fans at Extra Time, the LA Galaxy's post-match party in the American Express Stadium Club, following the match against Portland until 11:00 p.m. PT. All fans are welcome to attend.

Match Information

Saturday's match marks the 37th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Portland Timbers, with LA leading the all-time series 14-13-9. Against Portland, LA holds a 13-11-9 record in league play and a 1-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In two meetings between the Galaxy and the Timbers during the 2023 campaign, the series was tied 0-0-2. In 17 all-time regular-season matches home matches played against Portland at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA holds a 9-3-5 record. Additionally, the Galaxy are unbeaten in their last four league matches (2-0-2) played at home against Portland, with the two teams playing to a 3-3 draw at Dignity Health Sports on Sept. 30, 2023. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last six regular-season matches played against the Timbers (3-0-3; 13 GF, 7 GA) dating back to July 30, 2021.

