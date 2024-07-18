LA Galaxy Earn 3-2 Victory Over Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Playing the second of three matches in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy earned a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids before 19,488 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday night. Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil and Diego Fagundez each recorded a goal, while Gabriel Pec notched two assists as the Galaxy remained unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park this season.

LA Galaxy Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park

In 11 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 8-0-3 (27 GF, 15 GA). In 11 matches played at DHSP during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has tallied seven goals and eight assists. Joseph Paintsil has totaled eight goal contributions (4 goals, 4 assists) in nine matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park this season, while Riqui Puig has four goals and five assists in nine matches played at the venue in 2024.

LA Against Colorado

Wednesday's match marked the 94th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 47-34-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 39-32-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 7-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In 43 all-time league matches played at home against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 26-11-6 record.

Gabriel Pec In Form

With two assists in the win over Colorado, Gabriel Pec has now totaled 19 goal contributions (9 goals, 10 assists) in 24 matches played (21 starts) in his first season with the LA Galaxy. Notably, Pec has recorded a goal or an assist in 10 straight home games, joining Robbie Keane (2012-13) as the only players in club history to achieve that feat. Pec has 16 goal contributions (8 goals, 8 assists) in 10 games played at home (Dignity Health Sports Park and Rose Bowl Stadium) during the 2024 campaign. Additionally, Pec is one of five players in MLS this season to record at least nine goals and 10 assists (Cristian Arango, Lionel Messi, Luciano Acosta, Evander).

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Diego Fagundez (Gabriel Pec), 12th minute : Joseph Paintsil laid the ball off to Gabriel Pec on the right flank. Pec floated in a cross towards the edge of the 18-yard box to Diego Fagundez, who took a touch and then blasted his shot past Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

COL - Kevin Cabral (Jonathan Lewis, Sam Vines), 31st minute : Jonathan Lewis was released down the left side of the penalty area and centered a pass into the six-yard box that was converted by Kevin Cabral.

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Gabriel Pec), 37th minute : In transition, Gabriel Pec evaded a tackle down the right wing and squared a ball across the six-yard box that Joseph Paintsil drilled into the roof of the net.

LA - Riqui Puig (Joseph Paintsil), 42nd minute : Joseph Paintsil received a pass down the right side of the penalty box. Paintsil quickly found Riqui Puig in the center of the area and the 2024 MLS All-Star guided his shot into the far corner of the goal.

COL - Cole Bassett, 45+10th minute : After John McCarthy made a diving save on Rafael Navarro's penalty-kick attempt, Cole Basset headed in the rebound from inside the penalty area.

Postgame Notes Through 25 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 13-5-7 record (47 GF, 35 GA; 46 points) and sit in first place in the Western Conference standings. The Galaxy rest in third place in the Supporters' Shield standings, four points behind first place Inter Miami CF (15-4-5, 54 GF, 38 GA; 50 points). In eight games played dating back to June 15, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 6-2-0 (16 GF, 9 GA). In 11 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 8-0-3 (27 GF, 15 GA). Wednesday's match marked the 94th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 47-34-13. In 43 all-time league matches played at home against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 26-11-6 record. LA ranks tied for first in MLS with Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami CF with nine games with three or more goals scored during the 2024 campaign. Riqui Puig tallied his seventh goal of the season, completed 88 of 97 passes (90.7%) and seven dribbles, won 11 of 17 duels and was fouled three times in the win over Colorado. Gabriel Pec recorded two assists, created four chances, completed four dribbles and won a game-high seven possessions in the win at home. Joseph Paintsil recorded a goal and an assist in the same match for the fourth time this season in the victory against the Colorado Rapids. Mark Delgado won four of six tackles, seven of 11 duels and four possessions in the win against the Rapids. John McCarthy made seven saves in the win over Colorado, including making five stops in the second half of the match. Diego Fagundez notched his fourth goal of the 2024 campaign in the win over Colorado. In his first start of the 2024 campaign, Mauricio Cuevas won six of nine duels and four possessions, recorded two interceptions, created one chance and completed 53 of 59 passes (89.8%).

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to the Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 20 (7:45 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1).

2024 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (13-5-7, 46pts) vs. Colorado Rapids (11-9-5, 38pts)

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 3 0 3

Colorado Rapids 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

LA: Fagundez (Pec), 12

COL: Cabral (Lewis, Vines), 31

LA: Paintsil (Pec), 37

LA: Puig (Paintsil), 42

COL: Bassett, 45+10

Misconduct Summary:

COL: Maxso (caution), 8

COL: Loffelsend (caution), 46

LA: Cerrillo (caution), 67

COL: Ronan (caution), 71

COL: Steffen (caution), 82

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Mauricio Cuevas (John Nelson, 76), D Jalen Neal, D Maya Yoshida ©, D Miki Yamane; M Edwin Cerrillo, M Mark Delgado (Isaiah Parente, 90+6), M Diego Fagundez (Martin Cáceres, 76), M Riqui Puig, M Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil (Miguel Berry, 85)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović; D Emiro Garces, D Eriq Zavaleta; M Tucker Lepley, M Jonathan Pérez

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Three players tied, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Four players tied, 2); FOULS: 11 (Edwin Cerillo, 3); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 7

COL: GK Zack Steffen ©; D Sam Vines, D Andreas Maxso, D Sebastian Anderson, D Moise Bombito (Lalas Abubakar, 90+2), M Connor Ronan, M Jasper Loffelsend, M Jonathan Lewis (Kimani Stewart-Baynes, 75), M Cole Bassett, F Kevin Cabral (Oliver Larraz, 46), F Rafael Navarro (Darren Yapi, 75)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ethan Bandre; D Keegan Rosenberry, D Michael Edwards; F Wayne Frederick

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Rafael Navarro, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Rafael Navarro, 3); FOULS: 8 (Eight players tied, 1); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 5

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga, Andrew Bigelow

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Daniel Radford

Weather: Clear, 75 degrees

Attendance: 19,488

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

On tonight's match:

"I really thought we had a really good first half, one of our better halves of the season. Super dynamic getting behind. Even their presses we were breaking and getting on the other side. I think there was a couple more goals into it. One, I don't understand how you -- the play is going forward, so that's the epitome of an advantage. If the play is going forward, it's one thing. And you can hold the whistle for as long as you want and bring it back if the play stops going forward. For me this is an unforgivable moment really. This is the definition of an advantage. There are other moments where advantages aren't the given. This is in the attacking zone, this is going forward. See it out and see what happens. And if it breaks down on the next ball then you can still bring it back if you want. So that counts for one goal in the early part of the game. I think we then go on to create three more. I think Joe (Joseph Paintsil) had one that just escaped him; went through the keeper's legs or right by his foot. It seemed like the timing just broke. We had one or two maybe other decent looks. Maybe not great, but decent looks. The first goal was exactly what we knew they were trying to do: get around the outside, run through the lines, play it in behind. We just did not manage it well. That was our one big mistake in the first half. I thought the penalty was also not a penalty. There was nothing there he went to the ground and got a call. I have to watch it back. Initially, what I saw was not something -- he couldn't get to the ball. There was nothing there. Just didn't see a penalty. So you could potentially go in 3-1 or maybe 4-1, 3-1. First goal was very early. Emotionally that's tough for the guys, you know, to feel like you deserve more and to be ahead more and to have this team right on your back still at 3-2. I think we came out in the second half and I think what we talked about was trying to replicate the first half knowing they were going to have to adjust because they had nothing really in the first half other than that play they wrapped it around behind us. They switched how they were getting their forward. They were getting their right back higher in the second half; the first half it was the left back higher, and then getting them both high. We were getting pinned back a little bit. We weren't able to get pressure on the ball the same way. You are also managing a little bit of a one-goal lead. I thought the other part in the second half was we were really rushing our tackles, and that meant we were turning the ball over faster instead of establishing ourselves. We had established in the first half that we could play, and the second half I thought we were really in a rush to try to go get the next goal, sometimes and then we conceded the ball back and ended up separated again and then back into a lower block. The guys managed the game well. One of those that the emotions are kind of up and down a little bit through it. You got to get through it. So really pleased with the first half. Second half I was pleased with the grind and effort and getting it done and across the line. You see around the league, the teams at the top right now, there are no guarantees right now anywhere. I think everybody has a little bit of that summer tired fatigue. We are looking in front of us to a tournament that's right in front of us, and I think just to maintain concentration and see this game out was really important and really big."

On being atop the west:

"I think that we keep competing and bouncing back. We have a lot four games this year and every time we lose we bounce right back and we break -- don't allow ourselves to get into a string. We break, we jump back in, and get the results. I think that's important. Shows resiliency. Tonight we did a lot of things that we didn't do in Dallas; we did them tonight, which was a good response to that. I'm happy. The guys are fighting for everything and we keep going. We have one more this week that's really important. If we can get the job done on Saturday we go into the break on top of the west, and that's the goal for this week. Then we come back and its eight games to find your rhythm, form, everything you need to see yourself into the best playoff position possible and set yourself up form-wise to give yourself a shot in ultimately the tournament at the end. The group has been locked in. When we have had a tough game. We've bounced right back and answered the bell. Happy with this group. We're learning some things about ourselves. We've seen some of the things that have not looked good. For example in Dallas, our replication of some other things we've seen in the games that we haven't. We had a little discussion this week on how we want to adjust some things as we continue to learn about ourselves and some of the different circumstances or situations or conditions we're playing in. I'm not going to get into detail, but that's part of what a season is about, is learning about yourself for when you get to that final stage, you have some answers to some things that maybe you weren't sure about totally before. It's just understanding our team and maybe some of the things that might be good for our team as we move into the latter stage the season."

On a formation change:

"It's a different circumstance because you play Dallas and they end up a little bit lower, whereas you know Colorado is going to come at you and they're going to try to step, which gives Joe (Joseph Paintsil) the space to run and he's not dealing with just density and big center backs. He's got space to open the legs and to run. This is a game that really made sense for him, and that if they wanted to step this way he's going this way and Gabe (Gabriel Pec) is going that way and Riqui (Puig) is going to find those guys. This was a good chance to get him in the nine, and that he would have his moments, and he certainly did. I think Diego (Fagundez) has always given us a very solid performance whether he's played in the pivot position or today out wide. He just understands the functions and the things we are looking for in the position. He and had another solid night. Gabe (Gabriel Pec), solid night. Riqui was active. He is always important against teams that try to press us because he can wiggle out of things and get things moving quickly, and when you are on the other side of that pressure you have lots of things opening up. Mauricio (Cuevas) had a great game, especially in the first half, just the relationship and the combination of Mauricio, Gabe, Joe being a little closer to them and Riqui being there. I felt like the movement were really smart and really good and really opened them up a few times. I thought another good game for him. It was good for him. It was good for him to get in my opinion, in his positions to get 75, 80 minutes of defending as well, which is something we want to -- that's probably the area of growth I want him to keep working through as much as possible. Gave Miki (Yamane) a shot on the left because we knew with John (Nelson) it's going to be difficult to go three games this week. We knew we were going to have to adapt a little bit. Miki gave us a great shift on the left. Yeah, just pleased with everybody's effort and what they did tonight."

On Mauricio Cuevas:

"He's a wonderful attacking player, specifically. I think that's really his strength. His capacity to get up and down the line. The quality of his service is really good. He hits a very crisp ball across the back line and it's hard for defenders to deal with. He's still young so doesn't necessarily always have the thing that sometimes you as you get older hold you back a little bit from making runs. He's going. When he he's going and today Miki (Yamane) was helping to cover him a little bit, that creates a lot of problems for the opposition as well. His capacity to play off the line and just move with the ball are all great qualities and I think he gets more confident and certain and tactically getting better. For him it's really defensive repetition at this level and seeing different types of wingers. Seeing an overload like he had in the first half where he has Vines (Colorado defender Sam Vines) coming around him and he has Lewis (Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis) coming inside of him and having to manage that situation, how to communicate with Gabe (Gabriel Pec). Those things are going to help him as he gets more repetition in that. He's got a lot of upside and really suits a lot of things we're trying to do. I think he just keeps growing. Great mentality. Every day in training he works and works and works. That's why he's improving. It's really him."

On the Retrograde kit:

"They looked really good, right? Throwback for me. I like it. I mean, back then when I saw it, like this is a strange jersey, because it was so different than anywhere you had seen in the world. But because of the history and being more in those early '96 years, just to see it out there again in a little bit more upgraded version. The ones back then, I don't know if you guys know how heavy those things were back then. The Budweiser patch was like three pounds on the back. These are a little bit more performance friendly. They look good. I liked them out there. I know they probably won't be out all that often, but it was nice to see the old days out there again. And I thought we played well in them, especially in the first half. We did them justice."

On Dejan Joveljić and his return from injury:

"Probably back on the training field as we get a little closer to the start of the Leagues Cup. We'll see if he's ready for those games. But he'll be back on the training field and working, return to play stuff. We'll see. Not going to rush him. Take the right steps. That's probably when we'll see him on the training field again. He's healing. It's not a significant strain. It's one of those that it's long enough to put you out of this stretch of things and also to make sure that you take the right steps to get back. I think he's moving in the right direction for sure."

LA GALAXY MIDFIELDER RIQUI PUIG

On the first half:

"Not only me, I think that team plays really good the first half. I think that we work a lot this week with Greg (Vanney), the positions of the midfielders to be more higher. I think that is better for me and for the team. I think we play a really good game."

On Diego Fagundez:

"I think Diego is really important in this team. He gives a lot of balance to the team, and also I say always when we play with one of the best players of the league I think it's more easy for me. I think there are a lot of difference about last year, and I think this year we have more speed. We go more direct. I think it's really important for the LA Galaxy."

On first place in the Western Conference:

"Yeah, also we have nine games left I think. It's really important to be on top because I think if we play at home it's -- we can be like better team also with the fans. We can do better job. I think it's really important these last nine games because can be in the first position, and I think it's really important. Also I think this year the team plays really good. I think we are really compact. I think Greg is making a really good job and we are really happy."

On bouncing back from losses:

"Yeah, it was difficult because in the last -- I think the team maybe because it was like really hot, the conditions, it's not the same like LA, I feel like the team don't feels good in the field. But I think that today we make a really good job. I think that we are making really good performance, and also I think that we have really good game on Saturday to be on top and to wait for this break we have. It's really important to stay on top."

On All-Star game and skills challenge:

"Well, I think that it's good because you play with another teammates that's fun. You enjoy a lot. I'm going to see my ex-teammates, and for me, I'm really happy to be there. And also, for Galaxy to be in the All-Star (Game), I think it's important. I'm going to be there and I'm going to give 100%."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER MAURICIO CUEVAS

On tonight's game:

"We knew this game wasn't going to be easy from the beginning. We clearly saw that. We also had a lot of chances we should have put away until the first half. That's the way the game is. Have to be prepared for anything. I think I played well. Very grateful for the team and the coaching staff for putting their trust in me and to be able to go out there and performing. I think I found a great connection with not only the team, but with Gaby (Gabriel Pec) as well. Love it.

On the goal not allowed:

"I'm at a loss for words. I think we all had the same reaction, that's for sure. It is what it is. We got the three points, which is all that matters for sure."

On staying atop the Western Conference:

"We all have one goal in mind and we all want to make sure that every playoff game for us is here at home, you know, in our atmosphere, which that is important for us."

On Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil combining:

"These guys are amazing. To me it doesn't surprise me because I'm with them every single day and training sessions are unbelievable, what they do as well. These guys are unbelievable, that's for sure."

On the Retrograde kit:

"My God, wow. What a jersey, let me tell that you. Love them. It's something that we all take pride in the history of this club. We all want to live up to the history of the club and all know what's at stake for sure: trying to win that championship."

