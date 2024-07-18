Paul Arriola Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday
July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 27 following Dallas' 3-1 victory over Texas rivals Austin FC.
On Wednesday night, Arriola helped FC Dallas claim Copa Tejas for the first-time since 2021 after a goal and assist performance. Arriola scored FC Dallas' first goal of the night in the 10th minute and provided the assist in Dallas' third goal scored by defender Marco Farfan.
This is the first time this season Arriola has been featured in Team of the Matchday honors.
2024 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections:
Asier Illarramendi - Week 1+2
Dante Sealy - Week 1+2 (bench)
Maarten Paes - Week 8, week 15 (bench), week 20
Sebastien Ibeagha - Week 11
Petar Musa - Week 11 (bench), week 13 (bench), week 21
Patrickson Delgado - Week 16 (bench)
Nkosi Tafari - Week 20, week 24
Peter Luccin - Week 21
Logan Farrington - Week 26 (bench)
Paul Arriola - Week 27
F: Christian Benteke (DC), Tai Baribo (PHI), Josef Martínez (MTL)
M: Paul Arriola (DAL), Federico Redondo (MIA), Gabriel Pec (LA)
D: Kai Wagner (PHI), Jon Bell (SEA), Brayan Vera (RSL), Daniel Steres (HOU)
GK: Chris Brady (CHI)
Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)
Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Ranko Veselinović (VAN), Riqui Puig (LA), Diego Gómez (MIA), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL), Talles Magno (NYC), Ramiro Enrique (ORL), Joseph Paintsil (LA)
