D.C. United Win 3-2 against Minnesota United FC on the Road

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







Minnesota United FC (8-10-6, 30 pts.) 2 v. 3 D.C. United (6-11-8, 26 pts.)

2024 MLS Regular Season

July 17, 2024 - Allianz Field - St. Paul, Minnesota

Player Notes

Forward Christian Benteke scored a brace tonight with goals in the 14th and 91st minute. Benteke won 13 aerial duels, had three shots on target and recorded one assist.

Defender Aaron Herrera scored his first D.C. United goal in the 90th minutes, assisted by Christian Benteke. Herrera had a 100% tackle success rate and seven recoveries.

Forward Cristian Dájome recorded his first assist of the season for the Black-and-Red and had two clearances; Dájome has three goal contributions in the past two matches.

Defender Pedro Santos had eight passes into the final third and completed the most dribbles tonight with three. Santos also won five tackles and had six recoveries.

#MINvDC

The Black-and-Red are 3-3-0 against Minnesota United FC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 1-3-0 record against Minnesota United FC on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-5-5 on the road in 2024.

Minnesota United FC Lineup: Dayne St. Clair, Devin Padelford (Teemu Pukki 73'), Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall, Carlos Harvey, Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi, Robin Lod, Hassani Dotson, Caden Clark (Franco Fragapane 59'), Sang Bin Jeong, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Joseph Rosales 58')

Unused Substitutes: Alec Smir, Zarek Valentin, Morris Duggan, Alejandro Bran, Moses Nyeman, Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Head Coach: Eric Ramsay

D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Aaron Herrera, Christopher McVey, Matti Peltola (Lucas Bartlett 60'), Cristian Dájome, Matuesz Klich (Jackson Hopkins 68'), Martin Rodríguez, Pedro Santos, Jared Stroud (Garrison Tubbs 90'+3'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Gabriel Pirani 60'), Christian Benteke

Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Matai Akinmboni, Jeremy Garay, Hayden Sargis

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

