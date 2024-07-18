Toronto FC Sign Defender Henry Wingo

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today the acquisition of defender Henry Wingo through 2026 with an option for 2027. Toronto acquire Wingo's Discovery Rights in a trade with D.C. United in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). He will be added to the club's roster pending his Canadian work permit, medicals, and receipt of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We are excited to add Henry to bolster our defence this summer, as he is one of our original targets of the 2024 season," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "Henry brings a winning mentality, being decorated in MLS and Europe, and a positional fit to increase our team's ability to perform. We look forward to welcoming Henry to Toronto. He will play a crucial role in our continued growth on and off the field."

Wingo, 28, joins Toronto FC after spending four seasons (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24) with Ferencvárosi Torna Club (Hungary, First Division), where he made over 100 appearances across all competitions, including UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League Qualifiers. The Seattle, Washington native made his debut for the club against Budafoki MTE on January 27, 2021, and won five titles in his four seasons with Ferencvárosi: four Nemzeti Bajnokság (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24) and one Hungarian Cup [Magyar Kupa] (2020-21).

Prior to joining the team in Hungary, Wingo played for Molde FK (Norway, First Division) for two seasons (2019, 2020). During his time with Molde, he participated in 31 matches, including eight appearances in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League Qualifiers.

Wingo began his professional career with Seattle Sounders FC and signed a Homegrown Player contract on January 18, 2017. In three seasons with the Sounders, he made 31 appearances across all competitions (MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Concacaf Champions League). He made his professional debut on March 4, 2017, when he came off the bench in the 2017 MLS regular season opener against Houston Dynamo. During his time with the Sounders, the defender appeared in 31 USL games for Sounders FC 2, recording six goals and two assists.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign defender Henry Wingo through 2026 with an option for 2027. The Club acquire Wingo's Discovery Rights in a trade with D.C. United in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.