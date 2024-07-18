Atlanta United Draws New York City FC 2-2

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United with possession vs. New York City FC

ATLANTA - Atlanta United played New York City FC to a 2-2 draw Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Daniel Ríos scored the fastest goal in club history to open the match and Saba Lobjanidze put the home side up 2-0 just before the half, but NYCFC rallied in the second half with a pair of goals to split the points.

Atlanta took the lead just 21 seconds into the match through Ríos. From the kickoff, Dax McCarty sent a long diagonal ball for Brooks Lennon on the right side. After evading a pair of defenders, he laid it off to Bartosz Slisz near the sideline. The Polish midfielder quickly played the ball to Tristan Muyumba just outside of the penalty area where he one-timed a backheel into the box for Lobjanidze. The winger tapped the ball centrally towards Ríos where the Mexican struck a low shot towards the bottom left corner which New York City goalkeeper Matt Freese got a hand to, but couldn't keep it out. It was Ríos' sixth goal of the season and his fourth in his last six regular season matches.

In the 10th minute, Derrick Williams appeared to earn a penalty for Atlanta when he was fouled in the box. However, New York escaped danger as video review ruled Xande Silva offside earlier in the play.

Atlanta continued to push for a second goal and eventually doubled its lead when Lobjanidze netted his sixth goal of the season in the 38th minute. The play began with Slisz threading a ball to Silva down the left side into the penalty area. Silva took on his defender before making a run toward the end line and ripping a shot on frame from a tight angle. Freese denied the initial attempt, but Lobjanidze followed the play and buried the rebound, finishing into the far side netting. The goal marked Lobjanidze's second match with Atlanta registering both a goal and an assist.

Silva nearly gave Atlanta a three-goal lead just before halftime in the 43rd minute. Lobjanidze switched the field and found Silva at the top of the 18-yard box on the left side. The Portuguese winger took a few touches to create space before firing a right-footed shot which rattled the right post.

New York City pulled one goal back in the 65th minute. Atlanta attempted to build from the back from a goal kick and was met with pressure. Slisz received a pass facing Atlanta's goal and took a heavy touch before sending an errant back pass toward goal. Monsef Bakrar took advantage of the loose ball and buried a one-time shot into the center of goal to make it a one-score game.

NYCFC earned a penalty in the 80th minute when Lennon was called for a foul in the box on Talles Magno. The Brazilian took the spot kick, and scored with a low shot to the bottom left corner to level the match.

Atlanta had several close chances to regain the lead, starting in the 85th minute when Jamal Thiaré headed a Lennon cross on frame, but Freese made a diving save on the line to keep the match tied. Silva produced a pair of chances in stoppage time. In the 92nd minute, he latched on to a long pass from Brad Guzan that fell behind the NYCFC defense. Silva dribbled by one defender and attempted to chip Freese, but didn't lift his shot high enough and was denied. Later in the 97th minute, Lennon received the ball on the right wing, cut inside and dribbled into the box before laying it off for Silva. He ripped a first-time shot on goal, but again the goalkeeper was able make a diving save.

Atlanta United (6-11-7, 25 points) returns to action Saturday, July 20 when it hosts Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 12-11 Atlanta

Shots on target: 9-5 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 7-5 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 15-7 Atlanta

xG: 2.3 - 2.2 New York City

Possession: 58% - 42% New York City

Passing accuracy: 85% - 77% New York City

Scoring

ATL - Daniel Ríos (Saba Lobjanidze) 1'

ATL - Saba Lobajanidze 38'

NYC - Monsef Bakrar 65'

NYC - Talles Magno (penalty) 82'

Disciplinary

ATL - Tristan Muyumba Y 61'

NYC - Justin Haak Y 77'

ATL - Brooks Lennon Y 86'

ATL - Luke Brennan Y 90+5'

Notes

Daniel Ríos scored the fastest goal in club history (21 seconds)

Daniel Ríos and Saba Lobjanidze each scored their sixth goal of the season

It was also the second time Lobjanidze registered a goal and an assist in a single match

Attendance: 42,524

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Ronald Hernandez

D: Luis Abram

D: Derrick Williams

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Tristan Muyumba (Jay Fortune - 75')

M: Dax McCarty

M: Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 75')

F: Xande Silva

F: Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiare - 68')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Quentin Westberg

Efrain Morales

Tyler Wolff

Nick Firmino

Matt Edwards

NEW YORK CITY FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Matt Freese

D: Birk Risa

D: Strahinja Tanasijevic

D: Christian McFarlane (Talles Magno - 63')

D: Mitja Ilenic

M: Hannes Wolf

M: Keaton Parks (c)

M: Justin Haak

F: Monsef Bakrar (Jovan Mijatovic - 73')

F: Julian Fernandez (Piero Elias - 90'+6')

F: Agustin Ojeda (Maxi Moralez - HT)

Substitutes not used:

Luis Barraza

Rio Hope-Gund

Alonso Martinez

Maximo Carrizo

Drew Baiera

OFFICIALS

Lukasz Szpala (referee), Gianni Facchini (assistant), Kevin Lock (assistant), Alyssa Nichols (fourth), David Barrie (VAR), Joshua Patlak (AVAR)

Images from this story

