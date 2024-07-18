Earthquakes Exceed 35,000 Tickets for July 27 Leagues Cup Match vs. Chivas at Levi's Stadium

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have surpassed 35,000 tickets for their 2024 Leagues Cup group stage opener vs. Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday, July 27 (7 p.m. PT). The game between the Major League Soccer and LIGA MX clubs is on pace to break the Leagues Cup attendance record of 41,108 fans, which was set last year in a match between Atlanta United FC and Cruz Azul on July 29, 2023.

"We're excited to take on Chivas in this Leagues Cup match at Levi's Stadium and the opportunity to compete for a Concacaf Champions Cup spot," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "With this game on track to break the tournament attendance record, July 27 will mark one of the biggest sporting events in the Bay Area this summer as we continue to show this region is a hotbed for soccer."

The Earthquakes will be returning to Levi's Stadium for a second time in 2024. On May 4, they defeated Los Angeles Football Club 3-1 in front of a season-high 43,774 fans. The much-anticipated MLS regular-season matchup between the in-state rivals marked the Largest Cinco de Mayo Party on the West Coast as well as the debut of Quakes Designated Player Hernán López, who has since made an immediate impact in San Jose with four goals and two assists in 11 starts. Combining with fellow Argentine and 2023 MLS All-Star Cristian Espinoza, who once again ranks among the league leaders in goal contributions with 14, San Jose will be primed for a successful Leagues Cup run.

Meanwhile, Chivas will be making their first Bay Area appearance in an official competition. The storied Mexican club from Guadalajara will feature global star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and the homecoming of former Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell. The 20-year-old Quakes Academy graduate and 2021 MLS All-Star joined the LIGA MX giants in January. In five seasons with San Jose, he netted 10 goals and 15 assists in 104 appearances while setting numerous age-specific Earthquakes records during his tenure in San Jose, including youngest player to make his MLS debut (16 years, 150 days).

The Quakes will close Leagues Cup West 2 group stage play on Wednesday, July 31, when they take on the LA Galaxy at PayPal Park in the 102nd California Clásico across all competitions. With qualification to the Leagues Cup knockout stage on the line, the stakes will be higher than ever for this edition of the rivalry match. In last year's Leagues Cup group stage, San Jose faced LIGA MX power Tigres UANL in front of a sold-out PayPal Park crowd of 18,000 fans.

Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Beginning last year, MLS and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer and all 47 first-division professional clubs in both leagues compete in the official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. In 2023, MLS' Inter Miami CF became the first-ever Leagues Cup champion, with Lionel Messi earning the Best Player Award after leading the tournament in scoring.

Tickets for the Quakes' Leagues Cup match vs. Chivas can be purchased here. The following group stage game against the LA Galaxy can be purchased here. Groups of 10 or more can save 20%.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.