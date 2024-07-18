Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF midfielders Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez have been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 27. The pair clinched Team of the Matchday honors following their crucial roles in the team's 3-1 victory against Toronto FC at Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

Redondo features in the starting XI for what is his second TOTM selection this season after showcasing an impressive performance in midfield providing a constant outlet defensively and offensively, while contributing on the scoresheet with a brace and also dishing out an assist. The Argentine midfielder first headed home in the 53rd minute following a free-kick delivery from Julian Gressel, before bagging another in the 58th minute, tapping in from close range after Gómez's layback in the team's third goal of the night.

Before his brace, Redondo had provided the assist in the team's opening goal that allowed the Heron's to go into halftime with the lead. In all, he has tallied two goals and three assists this regular season.

Gómez, meanwhile, is named to the bench and also records his second TOTM selection this campaign after opening the scoring in the win over Toronto, following a perfectly timed run that left him alone to slot home past the keeper after Redondo's long ball.

Additionally, the Paraguayan international provided the assist for Redondo in Inter Miami's third goal. Gómez has now recorded three goals and six assists this MLS campaign.

2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi

Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi

Matchday 4: Jordi Alba

Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo

Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi

Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi

Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Matchday 13: Matías Rojas

Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana

Matchday 16: Robert Taylor

Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi

Matchday 20: Leo Afonso

Matchday 21: Ian Fray and Julian Gressel

Matchday 23: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray

Matchday 24: Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel

Matchday 27: Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez

