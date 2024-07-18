Charlotte FC Unified Athlete and Partner Earn 2024 All-Star Honors

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







MLS Unified Soccer brings together Special Olympics athletes with intellectual disabilities and community partners for joyous experiences in the beautiful game, meaningfully impacting the lives of all involved. Charlotte FC Unified finished its season undefeated with convincing victories over Unified teams from Nashville, Houston, and Miami.

Special Olympics athlete Kevin Alvarado and community partner Jaime Escobar are honored as the selections to represent Charlotte FC in the 2024 MLS Unified All-Star match. Playing for his second year, Kevin's versatility enables him to play numerous positions. He is the team's leading goal scorer this season. In his first year with the team, Jaime's dazzling dribbling and passing as a marvelous midfielder have stood out. For their outstanding play, work ethic, commitment, and enthusiasm for Unified, Kevin and Jaime are deserving All-Stars.

2024 Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star Game

When: Tuesday, July 23 at 3:30 pm ET

Where: Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus | Columbus, Ohio

"It's been more than an exceptional experience. I've been so appreciative of a truly unified spirit among coaches, athletes, and partners," said Dustin Swinehart, Charlotte FC's Director of Community Engagement. "It's been a program that has touched all our hearts really deeply."

ABOUT THE UNIFIED ALL-STAR GAME

MLS and Special Olympics will host the 9th annual Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23 at 3:30 pm ET at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS and Special Olympics will host 52 Unified team members, representing 26 MLS clubs for an 11 vs. 11 competitive match. The teams, comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners), will be outfitted in authentic uniforms provided by adidas. MLS Greats will serve as celebrity coaches for the game.

The East and West Unified All-Star teams will also be recognized on-field before the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 24 (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The Unified All-Star Game is part of the season-long Special Olympics Unified Soccer Exchange program that provides opportunities for Unified soccer teams to participate in a first-team MLS experience. Unified soccer teams travel to MLS markets to compete in home and away exhibition matches scheduled in conjunction with MLS first-team matches and receive unique experiences throughout the season, such as signing days, jersey unveils, buddy programs with MLS first-team players, and matchday recognition.

For further information about Unified soccer, please check out our Unified Team page or email unified@charlottefootballclub.com.

