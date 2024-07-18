Cabral, Bassett Notch Goals, Rapids Fall Short Against LA Galaxy

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (11-9-5, 38 pts.) fell on the road, 3-2, to LA Galaxy (13-5-7, 46 pts.) at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday night. Kévin Cabral and Cole Bassett had the goals for Colorado as their comeback came up just short in a tough battle with a top Western Conference side.

With plenty of anticipation heading into Wednesday's match, fireworks were in store for two of the top sides in the Western Conference at this point in the MLS season.

LA opened the match's scoring early on, starting the goal-scoring trend for these two clubs in the first half. Passes from Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil found their way to midfielder Diego Fagúndez, who found the back of the net to give the home side the lead.

Colorado did not let an early deficit get to them, as they were able to curate multiple counter attacks with hopes of a leveler. Those hopes would eventually come true in the 32nd minute.

After passes along the Rapids' back line, defender Sam Vines played a ball over the top of the LA defense to find a sprinting Jonathan Lewis. Without hesitation, Lewis centered a pass with one touch to Cabral, who tapped the ball home to equalize against his former club.

Cabral's fifth goal of the year ties his single-season career high that he set in 2021. The forward has now scored two goals in consecutive road matches against his former club since joining the Rapids at the start of the 2023 season.

Those two goals were only the beginning of the scoring that would eventually come in the remainder of the first half.

In the 38th minute, a Galaxy counterattack was led by Pec. The forward played a low-driven cross to Paintsil, who found the open net to hand LA the lead once again.

The home side would then double their advantage five minutes later. Within the eighteen-yard box, Paintsil passed a ball back to Riqui Puig in open space for a shot that gave the host's a two-goal advantage.

Colorado continued pressure in the attacking third with multiple chances as the first half came to a close. After earning a corner kick, Rafael Navarro drew a penalty following a push in the back in front of goal. The forward stepped up to take the shot, which would be saved by the Galaxy keeper, however, the ball popped up perfectly for a rebound attempt from Bassett, who made no mistake with a header into the back of the net.

Bassett's goal was his eighth of the year, extending his single-season career high. The goal was the 27th of his MLS career, putting him into a tie with Wolde Harris for the ninth-most in club history.

Colorado, with the help of their halftime subs, brought the pressure right out of the gate in their hunt for an equalizer. Multiple quality attempts by the Rapids attack came up short as the club was unable to split the match's points.

Colorado will shift their focus to a crucial matchup at home against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 20, to determine the 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

