Chicago Fire FC Announces Endeavor Health as Naming Rights Partner of Club's New Performance Center

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Endeavor Health announced an expanded, multiyear partnership agreement, with Endeavor Health becoming the naming rights partner of the Fire's new $100M training facility. Through the expanded partnership, the Fire and Endeavor Health are focused on building a top-down, fully integrated partnership centered around creating a next-level sports performance environment to support all levels of Chicago Fire soccer - from youth camps and clinics, all the way up to the Chicago Fire First Team. With an anticipated opening in January 2025, the Endeavor Health Performance Center will become synonymous with premier athletic training and will serve as a destination for community engagement.

Located in the Roosevelt Square neighborhood on Chicago's Near West Side, the Endeavor Health Performance Center will be a best-in-class facility that will allow the Club to attract and train top talent. The Endeavor Health Performance Center will allow Fire players to train at the highest level at one of the best training facilities in the League. It will include five turf/grass fields, a performance space with top-of-the-line equipment, hydro pools and space for the sports medicine team to monitor First Team players' health, performance level and injury recovery. Endeavor Health's integration into this world-class performance center will ensure that Chicago Fire players receive the best medical and orthopedic care as they compete at the highest levels of the game. Chicago Fire II and Chicago Fire Academy teams will also train at the new facility, and with support from Endeavor Health, will receive top sports performance training aiding them in their journey through the professional pathway.

"Endeavor Health has been an incredible partner to our Club, and we couldn't be more excited to further our relationship and have our new state-of-the-art facility bear their name," said Chicago Fire FC President of Business Operations Dave Baldwin. "The Endeavor Health Performance Center will be the preeminent facility in Major League Soccer, and with Endeavor Health by our side we'll be able to attract and train top talent with the highest performance standards, while also providing much-needed resources to our new neighbors on the Near West Side."

"We are looking forward to extending our partnership with Chicago Fire to provide excellent medical and orthopedic care to the team at a facility that will fully support these efforts," said Dr. Jason Koh, Chief Physician Executive and Director, Endeavor Health Orthopedic and Spine Institute, and Chief Medical Officer, Chicago Fire FC. "The Endeavor Health Performance Center will further enhance the care we provide to Fire team members with the best training and treatment facilities while also providing excellent resources and programming to support every level of Fire soccer from youth camps and clinics up to the pros."

In addition to a premier training facility for the Chicago Fire first team, Chicago Fire II, and the Chicago Fire Academy, the Endeavor Health Performance Center will become a destination for the local community. The Endeavor Health Performance Center will provide employment opportunities for community members, resources for minority and women-owned businesses, free sports programming for local youth, community green spaces, and recreational spaces for the neighborhood and surrounding area.

As part of Endeavor Health's growing support of the Chicago Fire community, the health system is also the title sponsor of the Fire Pitch, Chicago's premier indoor/outdoor community soccer facility, which serves over 300,000 visitors each year, providing programming opportunities for youth and adult players of all skill levels. The partnership enables Endeavor Health to promote its services to a significant and active soccer fanbase, and as part of the partnership, Endeavor Health will be present at various Chicago Fire youth programs and summer camps.

The Fire and Endeavor Health first joined forces in 2023, when Endeavor Health became the Official Health System, Sports Medicine, and Orthopedic Provider of Chicago Fire FC. Dr. Jason Koh, Director of the nationally ranked Endeavor Health Orthopedic & Spine Institute (EHOSI), is the Fire's Chief Medical Officer and Head Team Orthopedic Surgeon, and Endeavor Health physicians are the Official Team Doctors of the Club - providing First and Second teams with medical care during home matches at Soldier Field and Seat Geek Stadium.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the 2024 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire and @vamosfire using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.