St. Louis CITY SC Drops Road Match at Seattle Sounders FC

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, WA - St. Louis CITY SC fell 2-0 to Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Wednesday night. Seattle opened the scoring in the first half with an own goal and added another goal early in the second half to close out the match with the shutout. CITY SC will travel to Kansas to take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Postgame Notes

Mykhi Joyner made his MLS debut coming off the bench

John Klein made his fifth consecutive start with CITY SC since signing a first team contract

Goal-Scoring Plays

SEA: Tim Parker (own goal), 28th minute - Tim Parker scored an own goal from the center of the box.

SEA: Jonathan Bell (Albert Rusnák), 49th minute - Jonathan Bell scored a header from the center of the box.

July 17, 2024 - Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Seattle Sounders FC 1 1 2

St. Louis CITY SC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

SEA: Tim Parker (own goal), 28'

SEA: Jonathan Bell (Albert Rusnák), 49'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Chris Durkin (caution), 4'

STL: Tomas Totland (caution), 38'

SEA: Paul Rothrock (caution), 90'+2

Lineups

SEA: GK Stefan Frei ©, D Alex Roldan, D Jackson Ragen, D Jonathan Bell, D Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting, 64'); M Obed Vargas (Danny Leyva, 86'), M Cristian Roldan (João Paulo, 74'); M Paul Rothrock, M Albert Rusnák, M Léo Chú (Raúl Ruidíaz, 64'); F Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski, 87')

Substitutes not used: GK Andrew Thomas, D Yeimar, D Cody Baker, F Pedro de la Vega

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 8; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©, D Tomas Totland, D Tim Parker, D Joakim Nilsson (Josh Yaro, 85'), D Kyle Hiebert; M Eduard Löwen (Njabulo Blom, 85'), M Chris Durkin; M John Klein (Jay Reid, 77'), M Hosei Kijima (Akil Watts, 59'), M Indiana Vassilev (Mykhi Joyner, 46'); F Nökkvi Thórisson (Caden Glover, 76')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Michael Wentzel, D Jake Nerwinski

TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 5

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Mike Nickerson, Gerald Flores

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Tom Supple

Venue: Lumen Field

Weather: Sunny, 80 degrees

ST. LOUIS CITY SC POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim Head Coach John Hackworth

Opening Statement:

It's tough to lose the game 2-0 and I still think that there's a lot to build off of that. But I honestly, I think the players made a huge step this evening. Played much better than we did previously on Saturday. Gave ourselves a chance to be in that game. Had some unfortunate things again happened to us. But it wasn't for lack of trying to play, it was a lot of heart and soul, being collective, getting each other's backs. So those are positives that we can build on for sure. You know, Joakim [Nilsson], he means so much to us. So, for him to go out with an injury is tough. For Indy to go out with, looks like he broke his nose, you know, really tough. We have had all season to deal with a lot of hardships and here we are yet again. So, it's a test. It's a test of our character. I'm proud of the way that the boys responded to that tonight, despite the fact that we walk away with with zero points.

On the own goal and how it affected the momentum of the game...

Yeah, it's really hard. We've weathered a little bit of a storm there. A couple of restarts from them Roman [Bürki] makes a great save, Timmy [Parker] clears it off the line. We needed to win some of those critical moments. And then just a little bit unfortunate that an own goal is the thing that really changed the complexion of that game. Seattle is a really good team. They're a really good team and well coached. They have a lot of quality. They have a really good understanding. Some of those guys were playing together for a long time. So again, that own goal just makes it really hard because we had to change to see what you getnback in it that opens us up a little bit. You know, for the most part except for giving up a goal on a set piece. Thought that we did give ourselves a chance.

On an injury update to Joakim Nilsson...

Yes, it is his hamstring again.

On his thoughts on how the backline performed tonight...

Yeah, I thought the backline did an excellent job tonight, along with Roman [Bürki]. We didn't give a team that is notorious for creating tons of chances in many different ways and has a lot of weapons. We didn't really get exposed too much in particular when we're trying to press in the second half but not really you know, expose ourselves too much. I mean we asked those guys to do so much. Great example that would be [Thomas] Tots [Totland] coming from right back all the way across the goal to block a Jordan Morris one-on-one, that's just an incredible effort. And so many guys did that tonight. I walked in the tunnel with Kyle Hiebert and I said just in general, how'd you feel going 90? And he said, I'm completely exhausted, I'm shattered, but you know, I also feel good about the fact that we put it all out there, you know, so, I'm proud of those guys. We can build on that. It's a really tough one.

On Mykhi Joyner's debut and his thoughts on his performance tonight...

Yeah, you know, it was one of those situations where we, you know, if you look at our bench tonight, we had Caden Glover and Mykhi Joyner who were the two attacking, true attacking players that we had to come from the bench. So, in that moment, you're down a goal, you're on the road, you feel good about the way you played in the first half. Now, it was a, you know, a good opportunity for Mykhi to come in and have an opportunity to show the things that he showed in CITY2. Obviously it didn't happen, but you make your debut, you make it and gotta be you know, proud of him, happy for him, and hoping that this experience can just help him you know, continue to develop.

Forward Mykhi Joyner

On making his MLS debut tonight:

Um, honestly a great experience. I was grateful to make my debut and didn't know I was gonna get that much time but truly thankful for that. And thankful for [John] Hack[worth] for believing in me to go on. So yeah.

On how he found out about his MLS Homegrown contract:

Obviously very exciting. I'm a little nervous. I had a lot of mixed emotions out there but overall very exciting and happy. Earlier this week on Monday, I found out and I was in my hometown, Bloomington, and I came back to St. Louis to do my testing and stuff and yeah.

On what it was like to play alongside Eduard Löwen tonight:

Very inspiring. He helped me with a lot out there, taught me a lot of things in a short amount of time. But truly thankful for him and teaching me new strategies and ways to go around the defender coming into the pockets and stuff. So, a really good teammate.

On if he thought he would make the jump from CITY2 to CITY SC this season:

I've always thought that, but you know when I heard, when I finally heard it, then I knew I just this my chance to my chance to go up to the first team and join my other teammates from CITY 2 so it was a blessing to come up.

Defender Kyle Hiebert

On how he thought the team looked tonight:

Yeah, I thought yeah, I've been watching the games I thought we showed you know, we had some fight and some defensive organization. It wasn't enough so I mean, walking away feeling frustrated, but just knowing that, there's you know, we have a quick turnaround for Saturday. So we got to figure out you know, the moments that we want to focus on to improve and move on and be positive and get ready for Sporting KC.

On if there is anything different with the mentality or cohesiveness of the team on the field:

Yeah, I think we're fighting to try to get some of that cohesiveness and organization back. Yeah, I was gone for a long time, I do think you know that we are trending in the right direction. As I said, with some of that defensive organization like even how we can see, you know, being an own goal. So I think we are taking steps in the right direction and I think that is a positive thing for this club. And, and, you know, obviously, we're measured in wins and losses, and so, a loss doesn't feel like in the right direction. But I do you think we are building towards getting back to 11 guys on the field who are together united as one.

On the conversations within the team this week heading into tonight's game:

Yeah, I think like I said, there's so many things you can focus on, you know, as a club, but that was one of the things that [John] Hack[worth] had talked about was, you know, just that the effort needs to be there from, from all the guys that we all need to be going in the same direction. And we have a clarity with what we're doing and that we have a purpose and a togetherness as we do it. And I think that was something that we showed improvement on from the previous games.

