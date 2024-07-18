Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Appoint Hollywood Executive Courtney Carter to Chief Revenue Officer

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC announced today the appointment of Courtney Carter as Chief Revenue Officer. Bringing over 22 years of experience working at the intersection of sports, entertainment, media and culture, Carter will lead the strategic development and execution of global revenue-generating activities across both clubs and the larger enterprise.

Carter's hire comes at a time of growth and ambition as the two clubs recently joined together as part of a blockbuster agreement that saw the Sounders FC ownership group collaborate with leading global investment firm Carlyle to invest in and operate Reign FC, a three-time NWSL Shield-winning franchise. With both clubs now operating under a shared umbrella, Carter becomes the first hire to work across the greater business enterprise, steering and informing the executive leadership team.

Carter arrives in Seattle with a myriad of experience in the NBA / WNBA, MLS / Soccer United Marketing, ESPN, Creative Artists Agency and her own Carter Media Group (CMG). As Founder and CEO of Carter Media Group, a management, media and consulting company, she represented and partnered with multi-hyphenate talent, brands and companies at the forefront of culture, working to build inclusive, innovative and disruptive story-driven businesses. Her expertise includes architecting mutually beneficial global campaigns, producing television and film while also investing in and building various brands and startups in collaboration with her vast array of clients spanning comedy, sport, culture, culinary and fashion.

"Returning to the Pacific Northwest is a bit of a full-circle moment as it is where I fell in love with the game and learned so many life lessons along the way. To say I am a product of PNW soccer is something that I am proud of, knowing it is where some of the greatest players to ever play were born and raised," said Carter. "Seattle is a rich and vibrant market with a history, heritage and soccer community. I'm grateful to Hugh Weber and Adrian Hanauer and their belief in the unique perspectives I can offer as we architect fresh and engaging stories and create core memories for current Sounders and Reign players, fans, members, partners and peers. This is an exceptional moment in time where sport, specifically the global game of soccer, is at the center of culture. There is nothing more powerful than the ability to unify through sport, and drive movements toward a brighter and inspirational future. I can't wait to be a part of these two historic championship clubs and their dedicated communities."

In this role Carter is positioned as a key piece in Adrian Hanauer's ambitious six-year growth strategy, announced last year and spearheaded by President of Business Operations Hugh Weber.

With Carter leading revenue-generating activities across both clubs, she will oversee corporate partnerships, ticket sales, service and premium as well as development opportunities at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse, which includes office space, retail, housing, recreational sports and live events.

"Courtney's recruitment back to the Pacific Northwest reflects the extraordinary opportunity we have as an organization in this moment," said President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "As Chief Revenue Officer across Sounders FC and Reign FC along with our wider business enterprise, Courtney possesses a collection of attributes that make her uniquely qualified to lead our efforts. Her extensive experience in building high-growth organizations, her passion for positive outcomes for our fans, partners and community, along with her roots in our region and sport make me incredibly excited that she is committed to our mission."

Prior to CMG, Carter served as an Agent in the TV & Digital Talent / Packaging and Brand Partnerships group at Creative Artists Agency (CAA). There, she packaged and sold multiple shows and integrated campaigns across television and digital. Prior to CAA, Carter worked as the Director of Sports Management and Branded Content at ESPN, garnering multiple awards for her precedent IP ideation and execution of integrated marketing solutions and creative work in the advertising and branded content spaces for ESPN. She began her career in partnership and media sales, working for Madison Square Garden and Major League Soccer / Soccer United Marketing.

Carter is a native of the Pacific Northwest, having been born and raised in Portland, Oregon. A former national standout soccer player, she helped build a program at Oregon State University and remains deeply connected to the growth of the game and parity in the investment within the larger industry.

The organization partnered with Elevate Talent to lead the global talent search across the sports and entertainment industry to secure Carter's appointment.

