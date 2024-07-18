Daniel Steres Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defender Daniel Steres was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27, the league announced today.

The Dynamo earned a 1-0 road victory at the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night behind a late goal from Steres.

The Dynamo took the lead in the 86th minute when forward McKinze Gaines laid the ball off to forward Amine Bassi, who crossed the ball to the middle of the box where Steres fired the ball into the net on the volley. The goal marked the California native's first of the season, while the play marked Bassi's seventh assist.

The Dynamo have only lost once in their last nine matches, while scoring 18 goals over that stretch. Additionally, Houston recorded their fifth clean sheet of the season last night and did not give up a shot on goal to the Earthquakes.

Steres is the 14th Dynamo player to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Steve Clark (Matchday 23), Sebastian Ferreira (Matchday 22), Latif Blessing (Matchday 21), Franco Escobar (Matchday 7 and 20), Héctor Herrera (Matchday 18 and 13), Andrew Tarbell (Matchday 17), Bassi (Matchday 17), Erik Sviatchenko (Matchday 15), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 13), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Brad Smith (Matchday 6) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.

Houston then faces Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on Saturday, July 20, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT before beginning Leagues Cup play next week. The Dynamo host LIGA MX side Atlas FC on July 27 and MLS side Real Salt Lake on August 5 in Leagues Cup Group Stage play. Tickets for those matches are available.

