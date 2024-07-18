Five Points: Character

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded an impressive draw on the road against Atlanta United on Wednesday.

Goals from Mounsef Bakrar and Talles Magno helped City to a 2-2 draw.

Here are Five Points from the game...

Tough Start

City have made such a habit of fast starts this season that it was something of a surprise to see them a goal down after 60 seconds.

Atlanta's first attack saw Daniel Rios convert from close range, and while there was a touch of fortune in the build-up, it will have frustrated players and staff alike to give up a goal so early into the night.

It wasn't how City wanted things to go, and it left them with an uphill battle from that moment on.

Character

Going in two goals down at halftime it would have been easy for City to fold and wilt in the second half.

Atlanta were in the ascendancy and backed by a passionate home crowd. City didn't wilt, however, and set about finding a route back into the contest. Mounsef Bakrar's well-taken finish and Talles Magno's penalty were the result of hard work and resilience in spades.

City left the game with a point in the end, and they even shaded the expected goals on the night - recording a total of 2.3 to Atlanta's 2.2. Speaking after the game, Nick Cushing commended his players for their show of character.

"I think it shows the growth of a young team," he said. "I think it shows the strength of leadership that we have in the team. I think that the most pleasing part is that it shows the strength of the collective."

If one of City's chances had crept in and Atlanta's second goal had gone wide it might have been a different story on the night.

Talles Magic

The Brazilian forward has been eager for more minutes of late and he got his wish on Wednesday.

Talles Magno's talent has always been an asset for City, with his ability to tease defenders and carry the ball into dangerous areas on show against Atlanta. That is how he won City's penalty - teasing Brooks Lennon to commit a foul.

The quality and composure to then step up and convert the penalty was a big moment for City as they rescued a point on the road.

Keep Trying

Mounsef Bakrar had several good half-chances for City on Wednesday night before he helped get City back into the game in the 65th minute.

Reacting well to a loose ball, his instincts were razor-sharp as he opted for a first-time finish past Brad Guzan. Bakrar's industry and work rate are ever-present and by adding a goal he received rich reward for his hard work in the final third.

Bakrar's perseverance is admirable and on Wednesday it helped get City back into the game.

Debutant

It is a testament to the hard work of Matt Pilkington and the New York City FC II staff that Nick Cushing was able to call upon three different players for the gameday roster on Wednesday.

Of the trio, Piero Elias was the man called into the game late on. The talented midfielder has enjoyed a good season in MLS NEXT Pro and can not count an MLS debut on his list of career achievements.

The New York native helped City see the game out and secure an important point on the road. In the wider context, Elias' debut sends a clear message to those teammates in MLS NEXT Pro that they will be trusted and called upon when required.

Congratulations Piero, hopefully, it is the first of many!

