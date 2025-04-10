The Dream Lives On: Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Ticketing and Schedule Details

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







With an extraordinary 3-1 win over Los Angeles Football Club in the second leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami CF is off to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals for the first time in Club history!

Inter Miami will now take to the road as the team prepares to face MLS rival, Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday, April 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET at BC Place in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series.

Following the first round of the series in Vancouver, both teams will compete in the second leg of the semifinals back in South Florida at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, April 30 with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. ET.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC joins the semifinal series advancing on account of its away goal count after a 1-1 draw against Pumas UNAM at home in the first round of the quarterfinal series, and a 2-2 draw against Pumas UNAM in Mexico City on Wednesday night in the second leg of the quarterfinal series.

As two of the top teams in MLS this season, Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps are set for a thrilling showdown in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals - a clash fans won't want to miss!

Season Ticket Members to Receive First Opportunity to Secure Seats for the Champions Cup Semifinals

Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive opt-in window to secure their seats for the semifinal match at Chase Stadium. Season Ticket Members will receive an email TOMORROW with instructions on how to secure their tickets, and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets. Have any questions? Please feel free to reach out to your representative or email at Members@InterMiamiCF.com.

General Public On Sale

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Tickets go on sale TOMORROW, Friday, April 11 at 11 a.m. sharp! Make sure you secure your tickets while supplies last!

Inter Miami is counting on the same incredible support that our fans have shown throughout this thrilling 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup run. Vamos, Inter Miami!

