Earthquakes, City of San Jose, Catholic Charities and Community Partners Launch Saturday Night Lights Presented by CalHOPE Pilot Program to Engage Youth Through Soccer

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes, in collaboration with Mayor Matt Mahan, District 8 Councilmember Domingo Candelas, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the San Jose Police Department, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County (CCSCC), Evergreen School District and the City Peace Project, are excited to announce the launch of Saturday Night Lights presented by CalHOPE, a 10-week pilot program that offers middle and high school youth in underserved San Jose communities a safe, supportive space to play futsal soccer on Friday and Saturday nights.

The program kicks off on Friday, April 11, at LeyVa Middle School in the Meadowfair neighborhood and then on Saturday, April 12, at CCSCC Washington United Youth Center. Games will take place weekly for 10 weeks. Media are encouraged to attend Friday's opening event, which will feature speakers followed by the inaugural Saturday Night Lights (SNL) games.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the Saturday Night Lights pilot program, presented by CalHOPE, to San Jose, said Earthquakes VP of Community Relations Robert Davis. "It's truly powerful when a community comes together like this-particularly when public and private partners step up like they have here. That's when real change happens."

"Sports changes lives," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "Not just the lives of those playing, but the quality of life for the entire community. Providing our young people with a supportive environment to learn how to work on a team and build confidence makes them less likely to use drugs or carry weapons, meaning we're all safer."

"Through this partnership, we aim to create a safe and supportive space where our youth feel empowered," said San Jose District 8 Councilmember Domingo Candelas. "Encouraging physical activity, fostering positive relationships, and expanding access to mental health services and city resources are all essential to supporting the growth and well-being of the youth in San José and creating stronger neighborhoods."

"CalHOPE is pleased to partner with Saturday Night Lights in promoting youth well-being and resilience through community, connection, and support," said Autumn Boylan, Deputy Director for the Office of Strategic Partnerships at the California Department of Health Care Services. "By creating spaces where youth feel safe, seen, and supported, we're helping them build the confidence and strength they need to thrive."

The Earthquakes have worked closely with City and County stakeholders to bring this pilot to life. The ultimate goal is to use these initial 10-week programs as a model to expand Saturday Night Lights across Santa Clara County in the future.

LeyVa Middle School and CCSCC Washington United Youth Center's participation is just the beginning of this initiative to create year-round safe spaces for young people to learn, play and dream.

"As a principal, my primary responsibility is to provide our students with opportunities that foster both growth and safety, said LeyVa Middle School Principal Jim Grassi. "When we partnered with the San Jose Earthquakes, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, and other dedicated partners to bring Saturday Night Lights to our school, it was with the vision of creating a space where students can come together, build community, and develop important life skills through the game of futsal. This program isn't just about soccer-it's about offering our youth a safe, positive environment where they can thrive, stay engaged, and discover their potential both on and off the field."

Modeled after a successful initiative in New York City, Saturday Night Lights aims to build trust between youth and law enforcement through sport. By engaging middle and high school students in a supportive community atmosphere, the program will offer an alternative to negative influences and promote positive youth development.

"Community engagement and youth empowerment are at the heart of what we do," said Don Taylor, CEO of CCSCC. "Saturday Night Lights is an opportunity to connect, inspire, and create lasting relationships that can positively impact our neighborhoods. We believe that providing safe, supportive spaces for our youth is essential to their growth and success."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.