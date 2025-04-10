Inter Miami CF Completes Thrilling Comeback against LAFC to Advance to Champions Cup Semifinals

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF earned a 3-1 win over LAFC tonight in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals matchup between the sides to secure a comeback and win the series 3-2 on aggregate and advance to semifinals of the competition for the first time in Club history. A brace from captain Lionel Messi and a goal by midfielder Federico Redondo led the team to victory in an electric night at packed Chase Stadium.

"We wanted more and we ended up achieving it. This time, the reality is that for a comeback like this, luck often has to be on your side-and it was. But that's also what this sport is about, that's why fútbol is so beautiful, because in fútbol, chance plays a bigger role than in other sports. And well, this time the coin landed on our side. On a day like today, I'm happy and I want to thank the players for their effort, because despite the difficulties, despite conceding a goal in the first 5 minutes and having the tie stacked against us, they believed-they believed they could turn it around, and they showed it. So this victory is all theirs, and I'm grateful to them," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba formed a back line of four; Redondo, Yannick Bright, and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; Messi, Luis Suárez and Tadeo Allende led the team's attack.

It was the visitors that found the opener, with Aaron Long scoring to give LAFC the lead in the ninth minute.

Inter Miami found the equalizer in the 35th minute, with Messi striking in great fashion to tie the score at 1-1. Our Club captain picked up the ball right outside the box before burying the ball in the top right corner of the goal with a left-footed hit to record his fourth goal this Concacaf Champions Cup campaign.

The second half saw Inter Miami take the lead 2-1 in the 61st minute to tie the aggregate score at 2-2 at the time. A delivery from outside the box from Allen was headed home by Redondo for the midfielder to record his first goal this 2025 season.

Inter Miami then continued generating danger in the final third in search of the goal to win the series, even having a goal ruled off in the 67th minute, before being rewarded in the 84th minute. Following a handball from an LAFC defender inside the box, Messi stepped up and converted from the penalty spot to secure his brace on the evening, and give Inter Miami a 3-1 lead in the match and a 3-2 lead on aggregate. The goal took the Argentine maestro's tally to five this CCC campaign and to eight overall this season.

Ustari was heroic in the final minutes of the match, coming up big with several key interventions in goal. Notably, he saved a header from close range from Denis Bouanga in the 88th minute and another shot from the forward from the right end of the box in the 90'+1'. In all, Ustari contributed seven saves in a stellar showing between the sticks.

The 3-1 scoreline then remained unchanged throughout the final minutes for Inter Miami to win the series 3-1 on aggregate and move on to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time. Inter Miami will now face the winner of the series between Pumas UNAM and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in semifinals.

Next, Inter Miami will hit the road to visit Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field for MLS regular season action this Sunday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Lionel Messi 35', Federico Redondo (Noah Allen) 61', Lionel Messi (PK) 84'

LAFC - Aaron Long (Nathan Ordaz) 9'

Misconduct:

MIA - Yannick Bright (Yellow Card 53') Maximiliano Falcon (Yellow Card 71')

LAFC - Ryan Hollingshead (Yellow Card 30'), Marlon (89'), Eddie Segura (Yellow Card 90' + 3)

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen Jordi Alba; M Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright (Benjamin Cremaschi 56'), Telasco Segovia (Tomás Avilés 86'); F © Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez (Fafa Picault 90'), Tadeo Allende (Gonzalo Lujan 87')

Unused Substitutes - GK Drake Callender; D Ian Fray, David Martínez; M Julian Gressel, Santiago Morales, Robert Taylor; F Leo Afonso, Allen Obando

Los Angeles FC - GK Hugo Lloris; D Sergi Palencia (Odin Thiago Holm 87'), Aaron Long, Marlon, Ryan Hollingshead; M Timothy Tillman, Igor Jesus, Mark Delgado; F Cengiz Ünder (Eddie Segura 75'), Nathan Ordaz (Olivier Giroud 87'), Denis Bouanga

Unused Substitutes - GK Thomas Hasal, David Ochoa; D Maxime Chanot, Artem Smolyakov, Nikosi Tafari; M David Martinez, Adam Saldaña, Yaw Yeboah; F Adrian Wibowo

Details of the Game:

Date: April 9, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 20,890

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 61%

LAFC - 39%

Shots:

MIA - 21

LAFC - 10

Saves:

MIA - 7

LAFC - 6

Corners:

MIA - 9

LAFC - 10

Fouls:

MIA - 16

LAFC - 10

