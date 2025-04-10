Nashville Soccer Club Returns to GEODIS Park to Face Real Salt Lake

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will return home to GEODIS Park Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. CT when it hosts Real Salt Lake for Bark in the Park Night presented by CESAR® Canine Cuisine. Tickets for the match, which will celebrate four-legged fans of the Boys in Gold, are available at NashvilleSC.com.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Nashville SC, which has a record of 1W-1L-1D all-time vs. Real Salt Lake, earned its first ever victory at GEODIS Park when it defeated RSL 2-0 on May 8, 2022.

The Boys in Gold enter play this weekend tied for having conceded the third-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference and fifth-fewest in Major League Soccer this season with seven.

Nashville SC also ranks in the top five in MLS for goal contributions by player in 2025 at third with 12 different Boys in Gold earning a spot on the score sheet through seven matches.

Just five current Nashville SC players have appeared in all three of the club's previous fixtures vs. Real Salt Lake: midfielders Hany Mukhtar (assist) and Alex Muyl, defenders Dan Lovitz and Walker Zimmerman (goal), and goalkeeper Joe Willis (two clean sheets, 0.67 goals against average).

A pair of first year Boys in Gold, midfielder Gastón Brugman and defender Andy Najar, have had success in their careers vs. the Utah side with Brugman netting one goal in three starts as a member of the LA Galaxy and Najar recording one goal and one assist in a 4-1 win over RSL when he was a member of D.C. United in 2011.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.