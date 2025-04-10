LA Galaxy Play Host to Houston Dynamo FC in the Club's 30th Season Celebration at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, April 12

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - After concluding their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, the LA Galaxy return to league action by playing host to Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, April 12 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Houston Dynamo FC

Saturday's match marks the 44th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC, with LA leading the series 18-14-11. Against Houston, the Galaxy hold a 14-14-11 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 3-0-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In two meetings between LA and Houston during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy held a 1-1-0 record (3 GF, 3 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA defeated Houston 2-1 on May 25, 2024. In 19 regular-season matches played at home against Houston, the Galaxy hold a 7-5-7 record. The match against Houston on April 12, marks the Galaxy's 30th season celebration. To commemorate the evening, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2024 replica championship ring, the club will honor the 1996 roster with alumni from that season in attendance and will celebrate the Galaxians, an LA Galaxy supporters' group, with a team-signed jersey and a special in-stadium video.

LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC

2025 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Nate Bukaty (Play-By-Play); Devon Kerr (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jose Bausz (Play-By-Play); Nacho Garcia (Analyst)

