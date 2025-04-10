By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at D.C. United

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati is off to the nation's capital for their next road test and are looking to earn another three points in the District. The Orange and Blue enter this weekend's match riding a three match unbeaten run and are looking to continue that run of form.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and 101.5 FM La Mega in Spanish. Let's look at some important figures that may factor into the first road match of the MLS season, all presented by CTI.

3

Czech midfielder Pavel Bucha leads FC CIncinnati with three assists in MLS play this season, which also stands as tied for 9th most in MLS this year. His pass to Sergio Santos last weekend gave him his third assist and helped FCC defeat New England. Bucha also leads FCC in key passes with 15, 10th most in MLS despite making one fewer start than every player in the top 10 ahead of him. A key pass (KP) is stat, tracked by MLSSoccer.Com, that measures the number of times a player provides a pass leading to a shot on target.

20

Lukas Engel, who was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday last week for the first time thanks to his performance at center back in a 1-0 victory over New England Revolution, leads MLS in 2025 with 20 blocks.

On loan from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC through the 2025 season, Engel leads all FCC outfield players with 581 minutes played.

142

FC Cincinnati lead the Eastern Conference and are tied for first in Major League Soccer as a whole in progressive carries with 142. Progressive carries measures any time a player moves the ball 10 yards further in possession when outside the teams own defensive third.

59

D.C. United forward Christian Benteke has been one of the most dominant players in MLS since his arrival in 2022 from English Premier League side Crystal Palace. The 2024 Golden Boot winner Benteke is perfectly capable of scoring in all sorts of ways but is particularly dominant in the air, in all phases of the field. With 59 aerial duel victories this season the Belgian forward leads MLS by a wide margin (second place having won 41) and has won over 71 percent of their total attempts.

In 2024 Benteke was the undisputed king of the air as he won 444 aerial duels, 264 more than the second place finishing Colorado Rapids forward Rafael Navaro.

66/69

Referees haven't been keen to blow the whistle in FC Cincinnati games...for either side. FCC have committed the fewest fouls in MLS this season with 69 but have also drawn the tied for third fewest fouls in the league with 66. Making for more liveball time than any other team.

Of note for Saturday's match in D.C. though, D.C. United have drawn the exact same number of fouls with 66 but have committed the most fouls in MLS this season with 119. DCU defender David Schnegg has committed the third most fouls among single players with 17 and DCU have three players who have committed 10 or more fouls, while not a single FCC player has committed double digit fouls this season.

