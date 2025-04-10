Whitecaps FC Set for Epic Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Versus Inter Miami CF

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - A battle between two of the best teams in MLS awaits with a berth to the Concacaf Champions Cup final on the line.

After advancing past Mexican giants CF Monterrey and then Pumas UNAM on Wednesday night, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will now face the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winning Inter Miami CF in an epic battle in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

The first leg is set for Thursday, April 24 at BC Place, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT. Season members will have a 24-hour presale window starting at 12 p.m. PT, match packs and group tickets will also be available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets. Single match tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 11 at 12 p.m. PT at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

Fans can receive presale access by signing up before 10 a.m. PT for the 'Caps Insider, texting CUP to 604-305-4530, to text automatically. All Whitecaps FC Supporters Sections (201-207 & 248-254) are strictly for home team fans, and section 253 is general admission. Many areas will be filled with standing, chanting and singing. Visiting or rival team colours, and expressions of visiting team support are not permitted in the Whitecaps FC Supporters Sections.

The decisive second leg will then take place on Wednesday, April 30 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with kickoff at 5 p.m. PT. This will be the 'Caps first ever visit to Inter Miami CF. Fans can watch live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, and TELUS channel 980.

The 'Caps have been flying to start the 2025 season, currently sitting first overall in the MLS standings after seven matches with a record of 5W-1L-1D, while also advancing to the semifinals of Concacaf's top tournament for the second time in club history.

Miami are the reigning MLS Supporters' Shield holders after setting a league record with 74 points during the 2024 MLS season. The Herons have continued where they left off, sitting tied for third in the MLS standings behind Whitecaps FC and Columbus Crew SC. Miami advanced to the semifinals after a comeback 3-2 aggregate victory over Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinals.

The winner of this semifinal will advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup final to face either Cruz Azul or Tigres UNAL on Sunday, June 1. The Concacaf champion will move on to the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Whitecaps FC qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup after winning a third consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship. The Concacaf Champions Cup tournament features the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to crown a regional champion. Similar tournaments around the world include the UEFA Champions League in Europe, Copa Libertadores in South America, AFC Champions League Elite in Asia, CAF Champions League in Africa, and OFC Champions League in Oceania.

Major League Soccer has confirmed that the Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS regular season away match against Minnesota United FC originally planned for Saturday, April 26 at Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota will be rescheduled to Sunday, April 27 at 12 p.m. PT.

