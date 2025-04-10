Whitecaps FC become the first team in MLS history to twice advance past a Liga MX opponent in Mexico

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MEXICO CITY, MX - The quest for continental supremacy continues.

The MLS leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC have advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and will now face the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winning Inter Miami CF. The 'Caps will host the first leg at BC Place on April 23 or 24. Dates and times for both legs will be announced tomorrow morning.

A presale for Whitecaps FC season member add-ons, match packs, and group tickets will begin tomorrow, Thursday, April 10, at 12 p.m. PT. Fans can also receive presale access by signing up before 10 a.m. PT for the 'Caps Insider, texting CUP to 604-305-4530, to text automatically.

Single match tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 11 at 12 p.m. PT. For more information, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

Whitecaps FC went into the hostile atmosphere of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and completed a remarkable comeback 2-2 result over Mexican powerhouse Pumas UNAM to advance on the away goals rule, 3-3 on aggregate.

It was centre back Tristan Blackmon who played the hero, converting in the 93rd minute to put the Blue and White through.

Pumas began the match on the front foot; striker Guillermo Martínez spun and cracked a shot on target from outside the box that Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka alertly snagged.

In the 20th minute, Pedro Vite flexed his muscles to smash a 30-yard knuckler, but Pumas 'keeper Alex Padilla punched the dipping ball clear.

Other than Blackmon, fellow defender Ranko Veselinović showed his savvy under pressure. His sublime last-second slide deep in the danger area stripped Martínez, who unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty.

Vite pulled off a spectacular moment of inspired footwork that led to a three-way passing play for the vital away goal.

On his next possession, Vite drew two defenders to him down the right wing. Just before he clattered into his mark, the 23-year-old Ecuadorian spotted a streaking Daniel Ríos with a through ball. The Mexican striker flashed a ball across goal for an onrushing Sebastian Berhalter, who brilliantly adjusted with a mid-air pirouette, and expertly back-flicked off his right boot for glory and a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

However, four minutes later, Pumas struck back to tie the match. A deflected ball off a corner kick led to a rebound - and a clinical Martínez finish - for 1-1.

At halftime, Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen swapped strikers in the hope of more magic. Ríos gave way to Brian White.

After play resumed, another Pumas corner produced a powerful header from Leonardo Suárez that Takaoka dove to keep out.

Berhalter put Pumas on notice via a 20-yard free kick but his strike was three feet wide from collecting a brace.

Play became very chippy with numerous scrums, pushes, and late tackles which led to five second-half cautions assessed - three to Pumas, two to Vancouver.

Once again, Takaoka kept cool during frantic back-to-back Pumas corners. When the 'keeper couldn't clear, young 19-year-old defender Tate Johnson bravely put his five-foot-seven frame in front of goal to block chances.

With only two minutes left in regulation, Pumas sub Ignacio Pussetto sprinted forward to smash a low volley on target that forced Takaoka onto his knees. The rebound fell to Pussetto, who smashed the rebound high and in off the crossbar for what looked like heartbreak for Vancouver.

Enter Blackmon to play saviour. A searching ball from White down the right side of the Pumas box found Édier Ocampo, who quickly crossed for the onrushing defender for his glorious moment.

Whitecaps FC now head home for MLS regular season play as they look to add to their spectacular start atop the MLS standings with a 5W-1L-1D record. This coming Saturday, April 12, it's a Western Conference showdown against fourth-placed Austin FC in the club's Women and Girls in Sport celebration match. Kickoff at BC Place will be at 4:30 p.m. PT. Pick up your tickets at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 19,397

Referee: Walter Alexander Lopez Castellanos

Scoring Summary

33' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Daniel Ríos)

37' - PUM - Guillermo Martínez

88' - PUM - Ignacio Pussetto

90'+3 - VAN - Tristan Blackmon (Édier Ocampo)

Cautions

45' - VAN - Daniel Ríos

57' - PUM - Guillermo Martínez

62' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

62' - PUM - Rubén Duarte

70' - VAN - Pedro Vite

71' - PUM - Jorge Ruvalcaba

Statistics

Shots: PUM 20 - VAN 6

Shots on goal: PUM 9 - VAN 3

Saves: PUM 1 - VAN 7

Fouls: PUM 11 - VAN 10

Offsides: PUM 1 - VAN 0

Corners: PUM 10 - VAN 1

Pumas UNAM

1.Alex Padilla; 5.Rubén Duarte, 4.Lisandro Magallán, 6.Nathan Silva, 2.Paolo Bennevendo; 27.Piero Quispe (23.Ignacio Pussetto 66'), 8.José Caicedo; 17.Jorge Ruvalcaba (7.Rodrigo López 76'), 28.Adalberto Carrasquilla, 10.Leonardo Suárez (13.Pablo Monroy 90'+1); 9.Guillermo Martínez (29.Rogelio Funes Mori 66')

Substitutes not used

35.Pablo Lara, 15.Ulises Rivas, 19.Alí Ávila, 20.Santiago Trigos, 21.Michell Rodríguez, 22.Robert Ergas, 51.Ángel Azuaje

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter (13.Ralph Priso 79'), 20.Andrés Cubas, 26.J.C. Ngando (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 62'); 45.Pedro Vite, 14.Daniel Ríos (24.Brian White HT), 22.Ali Ahmed (59.Jeevan Badwal 80')

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 19.Damir Kreilach, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 53.Mark O'Neill

