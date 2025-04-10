LA Galaxy to Celebrate Its 30th Season, Inaugural Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on April 12

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy will honor 30 seasons of club legacy, excellence, and history with a matchday celebration almost 30 seasons to the day from its Inaugural Match on April 13, 1996. The match on April 12th will kick-off additional celebrations and meaningful moments as we continue to highlight our legacy as a club.

To celebrate the milestone, the Galaxy will highlight members of its Inaugural 1996 Team in-game, offer $30 game tickets for 30 hours, and have a 2024 MLS Cup Replica Ring giveaway for the first 10,000 fans. The full list of matchday activations is below.

Honoring our 30th Season in MLS

Alongside MLS and other original clubs, the LA Galaxy is honoring its 30th season in MLS. The first goal scored for the club came from Cobi Jones during the 37th minute of the team's Inaugural Match in 1996. To commemorate the moment, in-game activations will include musical hits from 1996, a replica ring giveaway to the first 10,000 fans of the most recent 2024 MLS Cup Championship ring, and the Club will honor a Season Ticket Member who has been with the Club since 1996.

Pregame DJ Set from Forester

The Los Angeles-based electronic duo Forester, formed by David Parris and Xander Carlson, blends nature-inspired soundscapes with the pulse of city life, having achieved global success with four albums and over 125 million streams. Known for their dynamic live shows and a growing fanbase, they've played major festivals and tours, including opening for Kygo and headlining their own shows across the US and Canada.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning off a team-signed LA Galaxy x Modelo DGK Skate Deck.

Sesame Street x MLS x LA Galaxy Collab

Nelvana, a world-leading international licensor of children's animated and live action content, is teaming up with Peace Collective and Major League Soccer (MLS) to bring Sesame Street characters to the pitch. Launched on April 9 in Canada and the US, this milestone collection of apparel and accessories features beloved Sesame Street characters like Cookie Monster, Elmo, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and Oscar the Grouch alongside fan-favorite MLS teams. Visit the LA Galaxy Shop to purchase Galaxy x Sesame Street merch and stay tuned for more content from beloved Sesame Street characters closer to the April 27th Youth Night match.

The Hunt is On! 17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt Celebration

For children ages 1-10, LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt will take place from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. There will be (3) MLS Cup Championship Replica rings inside the Easter eggs for the lucky winners. Tickets are $6 per child and tickets to the game are not required. Other activities include Easter bunny, face painting, a visit from Cozmo and more. Registration is required for participation at the link.

USC Appreciation Night

Swing by the item pickup booth behind SoccerFest to pick up your LA Galaxy x USC hat. The community partner of the match is the Trojan Athletic Fund, and Hero of the Match is Army Veteran Cindy Thai, a graduate of USC.

