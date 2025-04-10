LAFC Eliminated from Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals After 3-1 Loss to Inter Miami
April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC was eliminated in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, losing 3-1 to Inter Miami CF in South Florida on Wednesday night and dropping the series 3-2 on aggregate goals.
LAFC took a 1-0 lead through Aaron Long's 9th minute goal, giving the Black & Gold a 2-0 overall lead on aggregate. But a Lionel Messi strike in the 35th minute drew the game level and set the stage for a wild second half.
Frederico Redondo's 61st minute goal amped up the pressure even further as LAFC was thwarted throughout the game by Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.
The series-winning goal for Miami came on a penalty kick taken by Messi in the 85th minute after LAFC defender Marlon was whistled for a handball in the box.
LAFC has a quick turn-around once again as the team returns to MLS action when the San Jose Earthquakes visit BMO Stadium this Saturday, April 12. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN and 980 AM La Mera Mera.
