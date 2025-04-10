The CF Montréal Women's Program Starts Its 2025 Season in Ligue1 Québec

MONTREAL - The CF Montréal Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, will enter its third season in Ligue1 Québec in 2025 after being runner-up last year. The Women's Program team will play its home opener this Sunday, April 13, against CS Saint-Hubert at 5:00pm EDT.

Home games will be played at Centre Nutrilait and will be open to the public free of charge. The 15-game regular season, with two pools of six and five teams, will run from April 13 to July 25. The top two teams in each pool will qualify for the Final 4.

Fabrice Lassonde will lead the squad as interim head coach, replacing head coach Julie Casselman who is on maternity leave.

Lasssonde will be able to call on experienced players such as captain and midfielder Juliette Perreault and defender Inès Nourani, both Canadian U20 internationals. They are joined by goalkeepers Khadijah Cissé and Kellyane Dumas, defender Marika Martineau and winger Alyssa Garreaud, all four of whom recently helped the U17 national team qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Morocco next November.

"The objective of the season is to expose our players to the highest level of competition accessible in the country and thus enable them to continue their development and careers," said CF Montréal Academy Director Marinos Papageorgopoulos. "We have a group that is obviously young but already experienced and well organized collectively, ready to face the various challenges this season will bring."

Ligue1 Québec is the province's semi-professional league. The CF Montréal Women's Program, winners in 2023, will attempt to lift the trophy for the second time after finishing the 2024 season with a 10-5-1 regular season record.

Additionally, the Women's Program's U16 squad will play in Ligue U21+ Espoir this season, taking part in sixteen games from April 19 to August 13.

STAFF

Fabrice LASSONDE - interim head coach

Alexandra GIROUARD - assistant coach

Christopher CINELLI-FAIA - goalkeeping coach

Thérèse NGUYEN - physical trainer

Joseph BONDOC - therapist

2025 SCHEDULE

April 13 - 5:00PM: CF Montréal - CS Saint-Hubert (Centre Nutrilait)

April 19 - 5:00PM: AS Chaudière Ouest - CF Montréal (Parc Renaud-Maillette, Lévis)

April 26 - 4:00PM: CF Montréal - Royal Beauport (Centre Nutrilait)

May 3 - 6:00PM: Celtix Haut-Richelieu - CF Montréal (Stade Alphonse-Desjardins, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu)

May 10 - 4:00PM: CF Montréal - Ottawa South United (Centre Nutrilait)

May 23 - 8:00PM: AS Blainville - CF Montréal (Parc Blainville, Blainville)

May 31 - 5:00PM: FC Laval - CF Montréal (Parc Berthiaume-Du Tremblay, Laval)

June 7 - 1:15PM: CS Longueuil - CF Montréal (Parc Laurier, Longueuil)

June 14 - 4:00PM: CF Montréal - CS Mont-Royal Outremont (Centre Nutrilait)

June 21 - 4:00PM: CF Montréal - AS Laval (Centre Nutrilait)

June 29 - 2:00PM: CS Saint-Hubert - CF Montréal (Parc Rosanne-Laflamme, Saint-Hubert)

July 6 - 4:00PM: CF Montréal - AS Chaudière Ouest (Centre Nutrilait)

July 12 - 3:00PM: Royal Beauport - CF Montréal (Stade Beauport, Québec)

July 20 - 1:00PM: CF Montréal - Celtix Haut-Richelieu (Centre Nutrilait)

July 25 - 6:00PM: Ottawa South United - CF Montréal (George Nelms Sports Park, Manotick ON)

