Wilfried Zaha out for Charlotte FC at CF Montreal
April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
In his weekly press conference, Dean Smith confirmed that Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for this weekend's match in Montreal. Zaha underwent successful thumb surgery on Monday and is still recovering.
Smith expects Zaha to return next week ahead of Charlotte's next home match vs. San Diego FC.
