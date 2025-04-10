MNUFC Announces Date and Time Change for Vancouver Whitecaps Home Game
April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the home match versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC, presented by NutriSource - originally scheduled for Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT - has now been moved to Sunday, April 27 at 2:00 p.m. CT. The fixture at Allianz Field in Saint Paul will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass, and fans can also tune-in to MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.
Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2025
- Nashville Soccer Club Returns to GEODIS Park to Face Real Salt Lake - Nashville SC
- Wilfried Zaha out for Charlotte FC at CF Montreal - Charlotte FC
- The Dream Lives On: Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Ticketing and Schedule Details - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Set for Epic Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Versus Inter Miami CF - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- MNUFC Announces Date and Time Change for Vancouver Whitecaps Home Game - Minnesota United FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at D.C. United - FC Cincinnati
- The CF Montréal Women's Program Starts Its 2025 Season in Ligue1 Québec - Club de Foot Montreal
- Whitecaps FC become the first team in MLS history to twice advance past a Liga MX opponent in Mexico - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Completes Thrilling Comeback against LAFC to Advance to Champions Cup Semifinals - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Eliminated from Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals After 3-1 Loss to Inter Miami - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- MNUFC Announces Date and Time Change for Vancouver Whitecaps Home Game
- MNUFC Academy U18 and U16 Teams to Compete at 2025 Generation adidas Cup
- Minnesota United Takes Home Three Points in New York
- Minnesota United FC at New York City FC Preview
- MNUFC Midfielder Hassani Dotson Suffers Torn Meniscus; Undergoes Successful Surgery