MNUFC Announces Date and Time Change for Vancouver Whitecaps Home Game

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the home match versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC, presented by NutriSource - originally scheduled for Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT - has now been moved to Sunday, April 27 at 2:00 p.m. CT. The fixture at Allianz Field in Saint Paul will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass, and fans can also tune-in to MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.