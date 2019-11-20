Moose Use Pair of Early Goals to Hold off Belleville
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (10-8-0-0) claimed a 2-1 victory over the Belleville Senators (8-8-1-0) on Wednesday night at CAA Arena.
The Moose wasted no time and scored their first goal of the game just over three minutes into the first period. Nelson Nogier sent a shot from the blueline which Nathan Todd cleaned up and notched his first career AHL goal giving Manitoba the 1-0 lead. With five minutes remaining in the first period, Emile Poirier got the puck past Marcus Hogberg and scored the eventual game-winner for the Moose improving their lead by two.
The clubs exchanged power play opportunities in the second period however neither team capitalized on the man advantage. Mikhail Berdin stopped all 13 shots he faced in the second frame to keep the Senators off the board.
Less than one minute into the third period, Belleville scored a goal of their own as Jordan Szwarz moved the Senators within one. Despite Manitoba taking two penalties in the third frame, Belleville was unable to score an equalizer and the Moose held onto the 2-1 victory.
Quick Hits
Manitoba collected its seventh straight win
Alexis D'Aoust played in his 100th career AHL game
Nathan Todd scored his first career AHL goal
Jansen Harkins improves to a 10-game point streak (3G, 15A) What's Next?
The Moose take on the Toronto Marlies on Saturday at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive with the pre-game show starting at 2:45 p.m.
