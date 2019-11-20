STARS Texas Acquires Center Anthony Louis from Charlotte
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that they have acquired center Anthony Louis from the Charlotte Checkers in exchange for future considerations.
Louis, 24, is in his third pro season and joined the Checkers during the offseason after playing the previous two years with the Rockford IceHogs. Louis has scored one goal in eight games with the Checkers this season. In 2018-19, he was third on the IceHogs with 34 points (12-2234) in 74 games and led the team during his rookie season with 44 points (14-3044) in 70 AHL games.
The 5-foot-7, 151-pound forward from Winfield, Illinois has played 165 AHL games and earned 82 points (28-54-82) in his career. Prior to turning pro, Louis played four seasons at Miami University from 2013 to 2017 and earned 126 points (46-80126) in 145 games. He led his alma mater in scoring during his junior and senior seasons and was selected in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round.
The Stars face the San Antonio Rampage on Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. at AT&T Center before returning home on Saturday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The Stars will meet the Rockford IceHogs for the first time this year when the puck drops at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Center Anthony Louis with the Charlotte Checkers
(Charlotte Checkers)
