San Diego Gulls to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Saturday, November 23

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its second-annual Hockey Fights Cancer™ game on Saturday, Nov. 23 when the Gulls host the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). The Gulls and the AHL are proud to join the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative, which began Nov. 1.

The Hockey Fights Cancer™ campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, San Diego is one of 22 AHL member clubs designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night.

The Gulls will wear a lavender-themed jersey throughout the Nov. 23 game in addition to players using lavender stick tape and wearing helmet decals for the campaign. Select game-worn Gulls jerseys will be autographed and available for a silent auction following the contest on the concourse at Section 10. Also, a raffle for game-worn jerseys will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 and end at the conclusion of the second intermission. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select San Diego Gulls as their favorite team. All proceeds raised by the San Diego Gulls Foundation via the auction and raffles will be donated to Relay for Life San Diego. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app.

"I Fight For" signs will be available at each entrance of Pechanga Arena San Diego until the midway point of the second period where the Gulls will ask all fans that filled out a card to stand up and hold it up. Throughout the game the club will show videos featuring players with signs saying who they fight for.

In addition the team will provide a customer Hockey Fights Cancer™ Snapchat filter and have an interactive Instagram story where fans can screenshot a blank "I Fight For" sign and draw in individual(s) names. Fans can then post to Instagram using #GullsLive for their photos to be featured on the video board in-game.

Unique Hockey Fights Cancer™ jerseys and hats will be sold at merchandise stands and available via the Gulls online shop at SanDiegoGulls.com/shop.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host its third Surprise Puck sale Saturday evening with pucks commemorating Hockey Fights Cancer™. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10. Fans can select pucks at random, with select pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase). Proceeds from the Surprise Puck sale will benefit the Movember Foundation.

Fans are encouraged to get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

A very limited number of tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer™ are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

