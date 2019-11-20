Ruggiero Sent to Tulsa
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned defenseman Steven Ruggiero to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Ruggiero, 22 (1/1/97), went scoreless in one game with San Diego this season, his AHL debut Nov. 16 vs. Ontario. The 6-3, 220-pound defenseman recorded 1-2=3 points and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) with the Oilers this season. A native of Kings Park, N.Y., Ruggiero collected 6-8=14 points with a +13 rating and 111 PIM in 70 career NCAA games with Lake Superior State University (Western Collegiate Hockey Association) from 2017-19 and Providence College (Hockey East) from 2015-17.
Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Ruggiero helped Team USA to a gold medal at the Under-18 World Junior Championship in 2015.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2019
- Moose Use Pair of Early Goals to Hold off Belleville - Manitoba Moose
- Fitzgerald Scores Late to Give Phantoms 3-2 Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Youth Is Served in Griffins' Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Nudged by Moose - Belleville Senators
- Late Heroics Earn Devils 5-4 OT Win - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Fall Short against Binghamton - Utica Comets
- Condors Host Thousands of Students on Field Trip Day Tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Veteran Forward Cramarossa Acquired in Exchange for Knott - Rockford IceHogs
- Red Wings Recall Hicketts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild Announces Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- STARS Texas Acquires Center Anthony Louis from Charlotte - Texas Stars
- Ruggiero Sent to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Jake Elmer Reassigned to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Goaltender Hunter Miska Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Ondrej Vala Reassigned to Idaho, Conner Bleackley Released from PTO - Texas Stars
- T-Birds' Hockey Fights Cancer Night to Benefit Local Cancer Causes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Recall Forward Matt Weis from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Flames Recall Tobias Rieder & Alexander Yelesin; Place Sam Bennett on LTIR - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Announces Eli Young Band as Post-Game Concert - Iowa Wild
- Rare Regulation Loss for Pack in Wednesday Matinee - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Saturday, November 23 - San Diego Gulls
- Nick Caamano Reassigned by Dallas to Texas - Texas Stars
- Monsters to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night with Prayers from Maria - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Roll Past Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Detroit Recalls Ehn - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Host Rocket in Midweek Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- CSEA Union Night Set for this Friday - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Four from Hershey, Vanecek Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Five New Startups Join MLSE and Ryerson's Future of Sport Lab - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, November 20 - Belleville Senators
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 7 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 16 Preview: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Walker, Vecchione Star in Rampage Win - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Falls to Milwaukee 6-5 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Drop 1,000th Home Game - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Win Eighth Straight Game - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.