Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, November 20

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

An all-Canadian match-up goes down at CAA Arena tonight as the Belleville Senators host the Manitoba Moose.

The Senators (8-7-1-0) had its six-game point streak ended Saturday night by Milwaukee but the Sens are still an impressive 6-3-1-0 over its last 10 games. The Sens need to find a way to stop conceding though as their 62 goals against are the second most in the AHL. Belleville's 16 games played are still the fewest in the North Division as the Sens sit only three points out of a playoff spot in the early going.

Manitoba (9-8-0-0) have been rolling as of late as they enter tonight's game on a six-game win streak and are 8-2 over their last 10 contests. The Moose sit fourth in the Central Division.

Roster notes

The Sens won't have Max Veronneau after he was recalled by Ottawa Monday but did recall d-man Trent Bourque from Brampton and signed defenceman Chris Martenet to a PTO too.

The Senators are still without Joseph LaBate, Andreas Englund and Stuart Percy while Jordan Murray, Hubert Labrie and Jonathan Davidsson will also miss out.

Expect Marcus Hogberg to start in goal tonight.

Previous history

The Sens and Moose have met eight times previously with Belleville holding a 4-3-1-0 record. The Senators have struggled at home against Manitoba though, winning just once.

Who to watch

Morgan Klimchuk has found his scoring touch the past few games as he's on a two-game scoring streak and has points in four of his last five games. Klimchuk has five goals and seven points in 15 games this season.

Jansen Harkins has had a scorching start to his 2019-20 season as he has 20 points (five goals) in 17 games this season. His 20 points are the fifth most in the AHL this season while his 15 assists are second best.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour. Tickets are available.

