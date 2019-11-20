Comets Fall Short against Binghamton

Utica, NY - It was a back-and-forth affair Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. but the Comets fell short 5-4 in overtime at the hands of the Binghamton Devils. Francis Perron, Nikolay Goldobin, Vincent Arseneau, and Carter Bancks all scored for the Comets. Michael DiPietro made 31 saves on 36 shots in the loss.

Perron got the Comets on the board just 23 seconds into the game, deflecting a shot past Devils netminder Gilles Senn. Brett Seney responded with a goal of his own 23 seconds later to tie the game at one. Goldobin put the Comets back on top with a power play goal at the 10:57 mark of the opening frame, beating Senn with a wrister from the top of the left circle.

Seney struck again five minutes into the second period after the puck slipped over the line during a scramble in front of the Comets net. Chris Conner gave Binghamton their first lead of the night after a turnover in the Comets defensive zone two and a half minutes later. With 8:44 remaining in the second period, Arseneau knotted things up at three when he chipped a rebound from a Carter Bancks shot through the legs of Senn.

Bancks regained the lead for Utica when he shoveled a backhand shot past Senn four minutes into the third. The Comets faced an extended five-on-three penalty kill midway through the third period, but the defense held firm, only allowing two shots on goal during that stretch. Brendan Baddock tied the game at four at the 15:34 mark of the third period. Neither team found the net in the final four minutes and the game would head to overtime.

Yegor Sharangovich scored with 31 seconds to go in overtime to give Binghamton the win.

The Comets are back at it Friday night on the road against the Laval Rocket. Puck drop at Place Bell is at 7:30 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

