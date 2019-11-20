Comets Fall Short against Binghamton
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - It was a back-and-forth affair Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. but the Comets fell short 5-4 in overtime at the hands of the Binghamton Devils. Francis Perron, Nikolay Goldobin, Vincent Arseneau, and Carter Bancks all scored for the Comets. Michael DiPietro made 31 saves on 36 shots in the loss.
Perron got the Comets on the board just 23 seconds into the game, deflecting a shot past Devils netminder Gilles Senn. Brett Seney responded with a goal of his own 23 seconds later to tie the game at one. Goldobin put the Comets back on top with a power play goal at the 10:57 mark of the opening frame, beating Senn with a wrister from the top of the left circle.
Seney struck again five minutes into the second period after the puck slipped over the line during a scramble in front of the Comets net. Chris Conner gave Binghamton their first lead of the night after a turnover in the Comets defensive zone two and a half minutes later. With 8:44 remaining in the second period, Arseneau knotted things up at three when he chipped a rebound from a Carter Bancks shot through the legs of Senn.
Bancks regained the lead for Utica when he shoveled a backhand shot past Senn four minutes into the third. The Comets faced an extended five-on-three penalty kill midway through the third period, but the defense held firm, only allowing two shots on goal during that stretch. Brendan Baddock tied the game at four at the 15:34 mark of the third period. Neither team found the net in the final four minutes and the game would head to overtime.
Yegor Sharangovich scored with 31 seconds to go in overtime to give Binghamton the win.
The Comets are back at it Friday night on the road against the Laval Rocket. Puck drop at Place Bell is at 7:30 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2019
- Moose Use Pair of Early Goals to Hold off Belleville - Manitoba Moose
- Fitzgerald Scores Late to Give Phantoms 3-2 Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Youth Is Served in Griffins' Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Nudged by Moose - Belleville Senators
- Late Heroics Earn Devils 5-4 OT Win - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Fall Short against Binghamton - Utica Comets
- Condors Host Thousands of Students on Field Trip Day Tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Veteran Forward Cramarossa Acquired in Exchange for Knott - Rockford IceHogs
- Red Wings Recall Hicketts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild Announces Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- STARS Texas Acquires Center Anthony Louis from Charlotte - Texas Stars
- Ruggiero Sent to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Jake Elmer Reassigned to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Goaltender Hunter Miska Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Ondrej Vala Reassigned to Idaho, Conner Bleackley Released from PTO - Texas Stars
- T-Birds' Hockey Fights Cancer Night to Benefit Local Cancer Causes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Recall Forward Matt Weis from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Flames Recall Tobias Rieder & Alexander Yelesin; Place Sam Bennett on LTIR - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Announces Eli Young Band as Post-Game Concert - Iowa Wild
- Rare Regulation Loss for Pack in Wednesday Matinee - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Saturday, November 23 - San Diego Gulls
- Nick Caamano Reassigned by Dallas to Texas - Texas Stars
- Monsters to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night with Prayers from Maria - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Roll Past Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Detroit Recalls Ehn - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Host Rocket in Midweek Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- CSEA Union Night Set for this Friday - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Four from Hershey, Vanecek Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Five New Startups Join MLSE and Ryerson's Future of Sport Lab - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, November 20 - Belleville Senators
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 7 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 16 Preview: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Walker, Vecchione Star in Rampage Win - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Falls to Milwaukee 6-5 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Drop 1,000th Home Game - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Win Eighth Straight Game - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.