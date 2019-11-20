Iowa Wild Announces Roster Moves
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen under emergency conditions from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers also announced today the club recalled goaltender Dereck Baribeau from the Allen Americans of the ECHL.
Kahkonen, 23, is 7-2-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average (GAA), a .909 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts in 10 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-2nd in the AHL in shutouts and T-3rd wins. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound native of Helsinki, Finland, is 24-16-9 with a 2.72 GAA, a .908 SV% and eight shutouts in 49 career AHL contests with Iowa. Kahkonen led the AHL with six shutouts last season.
He went 20-23-12 with a 2.20 GAA, a .915 SV% and six shutouts in 56 games for Lukko Rauma in the Finnish Elite League in 2017-18. Kahkonen led league goalies in games played, minutes (3,275) and shutouts, ranked T-3rd in wins, fourth in SV% and fifth in GAA. He won a gold medal playing for Finland at the 2016 World Junior Championship, going 4-0-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .909 SV% in four games. Kahkonen also represented Finland at the 2015 World Junior Championship, serving as the third goalie.
Minnesota selected Kahkonen in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He has not appeared in an NHL game and wears sweater No. 31 with the Wild.
Baribeau, 20, is 1-0-0 this season with the Americans, appearing in two games and posting a 2.78 GAA and a .914 SV%. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound native of Quebec City, PQ, spent five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), earning a 56-34-5 record with a 3.19 GAA, a .890 SV% and five shutouts with the Val d'Or Foreurs, Quebec Remparts and Baie-Comeau Drakkar.
Baribeau signed an entry-level contract with Minnesota on Sept. 18, 2017.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April.
