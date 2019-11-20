Nick Caamano Reassigned by Dallas to Texas

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars right wing Nick Caamano

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars right wing Nick Caamano(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned right wing Nick Caamano to the Texas Stars.

Caamano, 21, has appeared in 12 regular-season games with Dallas this season posting two points (1-12), a +2 plus/minus rating and 13 shots on goal. He has also played in five regular-season games for Texas, recording two points (1-12) and 12 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Hamilton, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Stars face the San Antonio Rampage on Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. at AT&T Center before returning home on Saturday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The Stars will meet the Rockford IceHogs for the first time this year when the puck drops at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

