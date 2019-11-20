Nick Caamano Reassigned by Dallas to Texas
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned right wing Nick Caamano to the Texas Stars.
Caamano, 21, has appeared in 12 regular-season games with Dallas this season posting two points (1-12), a +2 plus/minus rating and 13 shots on goal. He has also played in five regular-season games for Texas, recording two points (1-12) and 12 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Hamilton, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
The Stars face the San Antonio Rampage on Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. at AT&T Center before returning home on Saturday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The Stars will meet the Rockford IceHogs for the first time this year when the puck drops at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars right wing Nick Caamano
(Mollie Kendall)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2019
- Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Announces Eli Young Band as Post-Game Concert - Iowa Wild
- Rare Regulation Loss for Pack in Wednesday Matinee - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Saturday, November 23 - San Diego Gulls
- Nick Caamano Reassigned by Dallas to Texas - Texas Stars
- Monsters to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night with Prayers from Maria - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Roll Past Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Detroit Recalls Ehn - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Host Rocket in Midweek Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- CSEA Union Night Set for this Friday - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Four from Hershey, Vanecek Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Five New Startups Join MLSE and Ryerson's Future of Sport Lab - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, November 20 - Belleville Senators
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 7 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 16 Preview: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Walker, Vecchione Star in Rampage Win - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Falls to Milwaukee 6-5 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Drop 1,000th Home Game - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Win Eighth Straight Game - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.