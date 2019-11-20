CSEA Union Night Set for this Friday

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will host Union Night presented by CSEA on Friday, Nov. 22 when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

All Union members can purchase discounted tickets to one of four designated seating areas for Friday's game against the Wolf Pack. Tickets start at just $16 and are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/union.

For more information on Union Night presented by CSEA, please contact Dan Capriotti at 585-286-9933 or dan.capriotti@bluecrossarena.com.

The Genesee Pregame Happy Hour runs from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music from Dave McGrath and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light for fans 21 and older.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

