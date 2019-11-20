Veteran Forward Cramarossa Acquired in Exchange for Knott

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have acquired forward Joseph Cramarossa (cram-a-ROH-sah) from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Graham Knott. Cramarossa is signed to a two-way contract and will report to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Cramarossa, 27, has picked up two goals and an assist in nine games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He notched his first point of the campaign with a goal against San Antonio on Oct. 25 and completed his first point streak on the year with a multi-point effort (1g, 1a) the following night against the Rampage.

The veteran forward has combined to skate in 294 career AHL games with Norfolk (2013-15), San Diego (2015-17), Stockton (2017-18) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-20). He served as an alternate captain with the Penguins last season and joins Rockford having totaled 72 points (32g, 49a) and 401 penalty minutes during his AHL career.

The Markham, Ontario native was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (65th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 23, 2016 against Vancouver and finished the 2016-17 season with 10 points (4g, 6a) and 60 PIMs over 59 NHL games between Anaheim (49 games) and Vancouver (10 games).

Knott, 22, made his professional debut with the IceHogs in 2017-18 and spent each of his first two pro seasons with Rockford, combining for eight goals and 14 helpers in 126 AHL contests. He was assigned to the ECHL's Indy Fuel prior to the start of the 2019-20 campaign, where he posted nine points (5g, 4a) in 13 games this season.

Next Home Game: Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Chicago Wolves | 7 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center to take on the Chicago Wolves on Hockey Fights Cancer night. The Hogs will don specialty jerseys for the event and fans can sponsor a player to play for a loved one battling cancer for "Stick it to Cancer." Visit IceHogs.com for additional information.

