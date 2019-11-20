Veteran Forward Cramarossa Acquired in Exchange for Knott
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have acquired forward Joseph Cramarossa (cram-a-ROH-sah) from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Graham Knott. Cramarossa is signed to a two-way contract and will report to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.
Cramarossa, 27, has picked up two goals and an assist in nine games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He notched his first point of the campaign with a goal against San Antonio on Oct. 25 and completed his first point streak on the year with a multi-point effort (1g, 1a) the following night against the Rampage.
The veteran forward has combined to skate in 294 career AHL games with Norfolk (2013-15), San Diego (2015-17), Stockton (2017-18) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-20). He served as an alternate captain with the Penguins last season and joins Rockford having totaled 72 points (32g, 49a) and 401 penalty minutes during his AHL career.
The Markham, Ontario native was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (65th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 23, 2016 against Vancouver and finished the 2016-17 season with 10 points (4g, 6a) and 60 PIMs over 59 NHL games between Anaheim (49 games) and Vancouver (10 games).
Knott, 22, made his professional debut with the IceHogs in 2017-18 and spent each of his first two pro seasons with Rockford, combining for eight goals and 14 helpers in 126 AHL contests. He was assigned to the ECHL's Indy Fuel prior to the start of the 2019-20 campaign, where he posted nine points (5g, 4a) in 13 games this season.
Next Home Game: Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Chicago Wolves | 7 p.m.
The Rockford IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center to take on the Chicago Wolves on Hockey Fights Cancer night. The Hogs will don specialty jerseys for the event and fans can sponsor a player to play for a loved one battling cancer for "Stick it to Cancer." Visit IceHogs.com for additional information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2019
- Moose Use Pair of Early Goals to Hold off Belleville - Manitoba Moose
- Fitzgerald Scores Late to Give Phantoms 3-2 Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Youth Is Served in Griffins' Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Nudged by Moose - Belleville Senators
- Late Heroics Earn Devils 5-4 OT Win - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Fall Short against Binghamton - Utica Comets
- Condors Host Thousands of Students on Field Trip Day Tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Veteran Forward Cramarossa Acquired in Exchange for Knott - Rockford IceHogs
- Red Wings Recall Hicketts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild Announces Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- STARS Texas Acquires Center Anthony Louis from Charlotte - Texas Stars
- Ruggiero Sent to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Jake Elmer Reassigned to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Goaltender Hunter Miska Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Ondrej Vala Reassigned to Idaho, Conner Bleackley Released from PTO - Texas Stars
- T-Birds' Hockey Fights Cancer Night to Benefit Local Cancer Causes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Recall Forward Matt Weis from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Flames Recall Tobias Rieder & Alexander Yelesin; Place Sam Bennett on LTIR - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Announces Eli Young Band as Post-Game Concert - Iowa Wild
- Rare Regulation Loss for Pack in Wednesday Matinee - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Saturday, November 23 - San Diego Gulls
- Nick Caamano Reassigned by Dallas to Texas - Texas Stars
- Monsters to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night with Prayers from Maria - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Roll Past Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Detroit Recalls Ehn - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Host Rocket in Midweek Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- CSEA Union Night Set for this Friday - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Four from Hershey, Vanecek Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Five New Startups Join MLSE and Ryerson's Future of Sport Lab - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, November 20 - Belleville Senators
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 7 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 16 Preview: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Walker, Vecchione Star in Rampage Win - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Falls to Milwaukee 6-5 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Drop 1,000th Home Game - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Win Eighth Straight Game - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Veteran Forward Cramarossa Acquired in Exchange for Knott
- IceHogs, Versteeg Mutually Agree on Release from AHL Contract
- Warm up with the IceHogs During Stroll on State
- Sock Giveaway, Free Tickets for Service Members on Military Appreciation Night
- Hogs D-Man Ian McCoshen to Match Fan Donations for Brovember