Late Heroics Earn Devils 5-4 OT Win

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils vs. the Utica Comets

UTICA - The Binghamton Devils tied the game late in the third period and scored late in overtime to defeat the Utica Comets on the road Wednesday night inside Adirondack Bank Center, 5-4.

Francis Perron got the scoring started just 23 seconds into the game for Utica. Brogan Rafferty sent a hard pass to the top of the crease and Perron tapped it through the legs of goaltender Gilles Senn for a 1-0 lead. Assists on Perron's third of the year were credited to Rafferty and Guillaume Brisebois.

The Devils answered back just 33 seconds later to tie the game at one. Brett Seney split the defense and slid the puck by goaltender Michael DiPietro for his 10th goal of the year 56 seconds into the game. The goal was unassisted and Seney's 17th point in 18 games this year.

Utica converted on the power play at 10:57 to get the Comets their one-goal lead back. Rafferty set up Goldobin's fifth of the season as Michael McLeod sat in the penalty box and the Comets took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Binghamton held a 10-7 shot advantage after 20 minutes.

Binghamton scored twice in under three minutes in the second period to take a one-goal lead. Seney put home his second goal of the night and 11th of the year at 5:16 from Joey Anderson and Ben Street to tie the game, 2-2.

Chris Conner then forced a turnover and lifted a shot over DiPietro's shoulder to give the Devils a 3-2 lead. The tally was Conner's eighth of the year, unassisted, and came 2:29 after Seney's game-tying goal.

Just a few minutes later, Vincent Arseneau tied the game on a rebound. Arseneau scooped up a loose puck and slid it by the left leg pad of Senn for his fifth of the year. Arseneau's goal was helped by Carter Bancks and Carter Camper. The two teams were tied at three after two periods.

Carter Bancks located a rebound and lifted the chance over the right leg pad of Senn to give the Comets a 4-3 lead just 4:14 into the third period. The goal was Bancks' fourth of the year from Dylan Blujus on the shot and Dyson Stevenson.

With only 4:26 left in the third period, Brandon Baddock beat DiPietro for his first goal of the year. Michael McLeod fed Baddock in the left circle and the winger shot the puck by the right leg pad of the netminder to even the score at four. Assists were given to McLeod and Julian Melchiori on the game-tying goal.

In overtime, Dakota Mermis hit Ryan Schmelzer with a lead pass as he snuck by Jalen Chatfield in the neutral zone. Schmelzer got pushed down by Chatfield but fed Egor Sharangovich with a pass and he scored the winner with 31 seconds left in the extra time. The goal was Sharangovich's second of the year. Senn recorded the win with 31 saves while DiPietro collected the loss, also with 31 saves.

The Devils are back home this Friday against the Belleville Senators for Olum's Night and First Responders Night. Fans can enter to win a FREE recliner every period and all first responders get a buy one get one free ticket. Also, college students can cash in on $10 tickets every Friday home game and get either a FREE drink or slider at Craft after the game. Saturday the Devils host the Rochester Americans for Love Your Melon Night. Fans can get a ticket and special Devils beanie in an effort to help put a hat on every child battling cancer. Also on Saturday, live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

