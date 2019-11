Rampage Comeback Falls Short in Grand Rapids

San Antonio Rampage goaltender Ville Missi vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Grand Rapids Griffins) San Antonio Rampage goaltender Ville Missi vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Grand Rapids Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Moritz Seider's first AHL goal was the game-winner and Calvin Pickard made 27 saves to guide the Grand Rapids Griffins (9-7-2) to a 4-3 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (7-6-5) on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena.

Nathan Walker scored a power play goal with 4:15 remaining in regulation time to bring the Rampage within a goal, but San Antonio could not capitalize on another power play in the final minute. Zach Nastasiuk and Derrick Pouliot also scored for the Rampage, and Ville Husso made 18 saves in a losing effort.

After the Rampage overcame a 2-0 deficit on Tuesday night in Chicago, they again fell behind 2-0 in Grand Rapids. Former Rampage forward Turner Elson opened the scoring 23 seconds into the first period, corralling a carom off the end boards and firing the puck into an open net for his third of the season.

At 5:12 of the second period, Gregor MacLeod extended the Griffins lead. Dominik Shine dragged the puck from the right wing to the front of the Rampage net. He lost the puck between the circles, but MacLeod was there to collect it for his third goal of the season.

Shine recorded two assists on the night.

The Rampage would score twice in the first period to tie the game. Nastasiuk, a former Griffin, buried the rebound of an Evan Polei attempt at 11:55 for his third goal of the year. At 17:23, Pouliot fired a power play one-timer from the point that beat Pickard's left pad for Pouliot's third goal of the season.

The Griffins power play put Grand Rapids back in front at 8:44 of the second period. Joe Veleno's centering pass was redirected on goal by Chase Pearson, the rebound put home by Ryan Kuffner for his fifth goal of the season.

Seider made it 4-2 Griffins at 13:14 of the second period, hopping out of the penalty box to join a 3-on-1 rush and fire a high-slot wrist shot past Husso.

The Rampage earned a power play with six minutes left in the third period and chose to pull Husso for an extra skater. On the 6-on-4 power play, Jordan Kyrou fed Walker at the back post for a tap-in at 15:45 for his team-leading 12th goal of the season.

Walker is tied for third in the AHL scoring race with 21 points.

Pickard stopped 13 of 14 shots in the third period and earned his 100th career AHL victory. He was with the Rampage for 21 games in 2015-16, winning nine games.

San Antonio has scored power play goals in five straight games, going 6-for-17 over that span.

The Rampage picked up three of an available eight points on their four-game road trip. They are now 0-7-2 in their last nine visits to Van Andel Arena.

The Rampage return home on Friday to host the Texas Stars for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Nastasiuk (3); Pouliot (3); Walker (12)

Ville Husso: 18 saves on 22 shots

Power Play: 2-for-6

Penalty Kill: 4-for-5

THREE STARS:

1) Moritz Seider - GR

2) Dominik Shine - GR

3) Calvin Pickard - GR

PHOTO: #35 Ville Husso (Grand Rapids Griffins)

