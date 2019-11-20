Goaltender Hunter Miska Reassigned to Utah
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Hunter Miska has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Miska is 3-2-0 this season with the Eagles, posting a 1.95 goals-against average, a .941 save-percentage and one shutout.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
