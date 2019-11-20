Monsters to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night with Prayers from Maria

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are honored to announce Wednesday that the team will host Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night benefitting Prayers From Maria at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Friday at 7:00 p.m. when they face the Chicago Wolves. The game aims to help raise awareness of Prayers From Maria, a local non-profit dedicated to funding global research into the causes, prevention, treatments and cure of childhood brain tumors.

One of the game's highlights will be a Prayers From Maria-inspired sunflower hockey jersey that the Monsters will wear and auction off after the game. The specialty jerseys are a nod to the sunflower fields that are planted annually by the foundation, inspired by the memory and spirit of the founders Ed and Megan McNamara's daughter Maria, as a way to love and honor the courageous children who are battling cancer and those we have lost.

Fans interested in bidding on the Monsters' specialty jerseys can do so by downloading the Monsters Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals and using the 'Monsters Auction' tab, or by staying for a live auction of limited jerseys at the conclusion of Friday's game with proceeds benefitting Prayers From Maria. Additional information can be found at the Community Corner presented by Cargill outside Portal 6, or by visiting clevelandmonsters.com/jersey.

In addition to the jersey auction proceeds, the Monsters Community Foundation is proud to be providing a matching donation amount to Prayers From Maria to help them with their incredible mission.

Prayers From Maria's presence will also be felt off the ice throughout the game beginning with the fully-immersive audio-visual Power Portal being turned into a sunflower field, as well as a moving in-game moment during which fans will show support by using sunflower signs to create a 'Fan Field of Hope'. Fans in attendance are encouraged to visit the Community Corner presented by Cargill to fill out prayer dedication cards, or the Prayers From Maria kiosk on the concourse to learn more about how they can contribute to the organization's cause. Whether attending the game or watching Friday's television broadcast on SportsTime Ohio, fans looking to make a contribution this weekend may do so through Venmo @PrayersFromMaria-Foundation. Additionally, downtown Cleveland's Terminal Tower and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's Curtain will be lighting up gold in support of the cause.

The Monsters will also be hosting a special watch party of Friday's game for the patients and families at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. The Cleveland Monsters and the Rainbow Unit have worked closely during the season with multiple hospital visits from the players and a touching moment this year that saw several pediatric patients shave Doyle Somerby's head during his Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

Hockey Fights Cancer™ is an NHL/NHLPA joint initiative in partnership with the AHL in which over 20 AHL teams are participating in this season during the month of November. The Monsters are excited to partner with Cleveland-based Prayers From Maria to help raise awareness and funds for their mission.

Hockey Fights Cancer™ name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2019. All Rights Reserved.

