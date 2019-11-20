Capitals Recall Four from Hershey, Vanecek Re-Assigned to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals and Hershey Bears have announced multiple transactions. The Capitals have recalled forwards Mike Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn, defenseman Tyer Lewington, and goaltender Ilya Samsonov from the Hershey Bears. Additionally, the Capitals have re-assigned goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the Bears. These announcements were made by Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan. In an additional move, the Bears have re-assigned goaltender Parker Milner to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Sgarbossa, 27, is in the first season of a two-year contract extension signed with the Washington Capitals on Jun. 29, 2019. Through Hershey's first 18 games of the 2019-20 season, Sgarbossa has served as an alternate captain and leads the Bears in goals (7) and points (14). Last season, the Campbellville, Ontario native was one of 13 players in the American Hockey League to reach the 30-goal threshold. The eighth-year pro has accumulated 48 NHL games between the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, and Florida Panthers, totaling two goals and eight assists. In an additional 404 AHL games, Sgarbossa has scored 278 points (109 goals, 169 assists).

Malenstyn, 21, earns his first NHL recall after being drafted by the Capitals in the 5th round, 145 overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. The second-year pro has scored six points (three goals, three assists) in 18 games with the Bears in 2019-20. In his rookie season, the White Rock, British Columbia native tallied 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 74 games with the Chocolate and White. Malenstyn captured the 2018 WHL Championship with the Swift Current Broncos and previously spent parts of five seasons with the Calgary Hitmen.

Lewington, 24, has shuffled back and forth between the Bears and Capitals over the past week. He has appeared in six games with the Capitals this season, registering 17 penalty minutes. He has also skated in two games with Hershey. The defenseman recorded 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 65 games with Hershey in 2018-19 and collected 121 penalty minutes. In 242 career AHL games with the Bears, Lewington has posted 49 points (12 goals, 37 assists) and 501 penalty minutes.

Samsonov, 22, is 5-2-1 with the Capitals this season with a 2.65 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Last season with the Bears, Samsonov had a record of 20-14-5 with a 2.70 goals against average and a .898 save percentage. He helped Hershey to a playoff series victory over Bridgeport, including making 29 saves in the decisive Game 5 win.

Vanecek, 23, is 4-2-1 with Hershey this season with a 2.65 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. Last season with Hershey, Vanecek posted a record of 21-10-6 with a 2.62 goals against average and a .907 save percentage in 38 games. He was named to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic and was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 21, 2018

Milner, 29, did not see game action with the Bears during his recall. He has appeared in five games with the Stingrays this season, going 5-0-0. His 1.38 goals against average leads the ECHL, his .940 save percentage is second in the league, and he's tied for the league-lead with two shutouts. Over the past three seasons, Milner has appeared in 14 games with Hershey with a 6-7-1 record, a 3.16 goals against average, and a .898 save percentage.

The Bears return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 in a 7 p.m. meeting with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Webster Bank Arena. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

