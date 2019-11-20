Flames Recall Tobias Rieder & Alexander Yelesin; Place Sam Bennett on LTIR
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Tobias Rieder and defenseman Alexander Yelesin from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also placed forward Sam Bennett on the long term injured reserve.
Rieder, a native of Landshut, Germany has skated in 17 games for the Flames so far this season. The 26-year-old was signed by the Flames as a free agent coming out of training camp after spending last season with the Edmonton Oilers. Rieder has 396 NHL games to his name split between the Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and the Flames. In those 396 games, Rieder has recorded 56 goals and 73 assists for 129 points.
TOBIAS RIEDER - RIGHT WING
BORN: Landshut, GER DATE: January 10, 1993
HEIGHT: 5'11" WEIGHT: 186 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: EDM - 4th round (114th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft
ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on September 29, 2019
Yelesin, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia was signed by the Flames on May 10, 2019 after spending the last two seasons in the KHL with the Yaroslavl Lokomotiv. He has a career 109 games in the KHL with eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points. The right-shot defenceman was named to the KHL All-Star game during the 2018-19 season. In his first season in North America, Yelesin has recorded two points in 15 games for the Stockton Heat.
ALEXANDER YELESIN - DEFENSE
BORN: Yaroslavl, RUS DATE: February 7, 1996
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on May 10, 2019
