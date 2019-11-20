Marlies Host Rocket in Midweek Matchup

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies and Rocket meet tonight for their second of eight meetings during the 2019-20 regular season.

The Marlies returned from their annual Royal Road Trip last weekend and kept their home winning-streak alive with back-to-back wins over the visiting Texas Stars. The Marlies have now won six straight on home ice and sit in first place in the North Division and third place in the Eastern Conference. When asked about the team's success on home ice, Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe commented "No matter where we are, we have to pick up points. We've had a good start to the season here for sure, but you look around in the division and there's a lot of really good hockey teams in our division, and they're not all going to make the playoffs. So, it's going to be a battle all the way through."

That comes in to play tonight in an important divisional matchup against Laval. With only one point separating these two teams in the North Division standings (the Marlies have three games in hand), both teams will be looking to come away with a crucial two points. In their previous meeting this season, the Rocket edged the Marlies 6-5 in a shootout in Laval to take a 1-0 lead in the season series. Since then, the Rocket have picked up three wins to improve to 10-6-2-0 on the season. Laval sits third in the North Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference, and they continue to boast one of the league's top penalty kills (92%).

The Marlies were 7-2-1-0 against the Rocket last season and are 9-2-0-0 over the last five years when visiting Laval.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

10-2-2-1 Overall Record 10-6-2-0

0-0-0-1 Head To Head 1-0-0-0

3-0-0-0 Streak 1-0-0-0

59 Goals For 51

44 Goals Against 47

21.8% Power Play Percentage 19%

78.1% Penalty Kill Percentage 92%

P. Aberg (8) Leading Goal Scorer A. Belzile (6)

L. Vejdemo (6)

P. Aberg (16) Leading Points Scorer A. Belzile (12)

L. Vejdemo (12)

K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader C. Primeau (6)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.