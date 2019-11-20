Walker, Vecchione Star in Rampage Win

ROSEMONT, IL - Nathan Walker and Mike Vecchione each scored twice to lead the San Antonio Rampage (7-5-5) to a 5-3 comeback win over the Chicago Wolves (8-10-1) on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena, snapping a five-game winless streak for the Rampage and moving them two points clear of the Wolves in the Central Division standings.

Walker posted a career-best five points, and Vecchione tied a career-best with four points, to guide the Rampage back from a 2-0 first period deficit and earn the Rampage their fifth victory in their last seven visits to Allstate Arena.

With 15:54 remaining in regulation, Jordan Kyrou slid a pass in front from the right-wing corner that bounced off the stick of Wolves goaltender Garret Sparks and came right to Walker at the top of the crease. Walker lifted the puck past Sparks for his second goal of the game and 11th of the season to give the Rampage a 4-3 lead.

Kyrou, who had a three-point night, added an insurance goal with 50 seconds left in regulation, capitalizing on a 5-on-3 power play for his fourth goal of the season.

With the Rampage trailing 2-0 to start the second period, Vecchione cut the deficit in half with his 10th goal of the season at 1:28. Walker held the puck in the high slot and had it poked off his stick, but Vecchione was right behind him to collect the puck a snap a shot past the blocker of Sparks.

Vecchione struck again at 8:16 of the second period, this time swiping the puck past Sparks as he fell to the ice following a puck battle in front against Brandon Pirri. Vecchione has nine goals in his last ten games.

The Rampage would take their first lead of the contest 53 seconds into the third period when Walker drove to the net for a backhander that squeezed through Sparks' right pad and over the goal line for Walker's 10th of the season.

Curtis McKenzie tied the game at 3-3 at 4:54 of the third period, finishing a Gage Quinney feed on a 3-on-2 for his sixth of the season, and his 26th career goal against the Rampage.

Nicolas Roy, reassigned to the Wolves over the weekend by the Vegas Golden Knights, scored two power play goals in the first period to put Chicago in front. Roy tapped in a Lucas Elvenes feed at 1:58 of the first period for his first goal of the year, and he scored again on a Jimmy Schuldt rebound at 15:18 of the first to make it 2-0.

Adam Wilcox stopped 16 shots to earn his second win of the season. The Rampage improved to 5-1-2 in games in which they surrender the first goal.

San Antonio has scored power play goals in four straight games, going 4-for-11 over that span.

The Rampage finish their road trip on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena with their first meeting of the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Puck-drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS: Goals: Vecchione (10,11); Walker (10,11); Kyrou (4) Adam Wilcox: 16 saves on 19 shots Power Play: 1-for-3 Penalty Kill: 2-for-4

THREE STARS: 1) Nathan Walker - SA 2) Mike Vecchione - SA 3) Nicolas Roy - CHI

