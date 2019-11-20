Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Markus Hannikainen to the Monsters. A 6'1", 200 lb. left-shooting native of Helsinki, Finland, Hannikainen, 26, posted 1-4-5 with an even rating in eight appearances for Cleveland this season.

In 91 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19, Hannikainen tallied 8-7-15 with 14 penalty minutes and a -8 rating. In 123 career AHL appearances, all for Lake Erie/Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19, Hannikainen logged 27-38-65 with 42 penalty minutes and a +13 rating. In the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, Hannikainen contributed 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 16 appearances for the Monsters, helping the club claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Prior to his North American professional career, Hannikainen notched 22-31-53 with 67 penalty minutes and a +26 rating in 117 Liiga appearances for Jokerit, HPK and JyP spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15, helping JyP claim the 2015 Liiga Bronze Medal. Internationally, Hannikainen represented Finland in the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the 2017 IIHF World Championships.

Hannikainen signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets on June 17, 2019.

