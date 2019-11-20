Condors Host Thousands of Students on Field Trip Day Tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat on Field Trip Day at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. All tickets are $12 if purchased tonight, $13 day of game tomorrow, and everyone can enjoy the Club Room. Tickets are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 9 a.m. tomorrow or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
PROMOTION DETAILS: The Condors welcome a capacity crowd of students from around Kern County for the team's annual Field Trip Day game presented by HOT 94.1, Kern Schools Federal Credit Union and Dignity Health. Students will enjoy an educational game filled with activities geared towards learning. In addition, students receive lunch and and Condors themed educational booklet to take home. All tickets are just $12 ($13 day of game) with seats in the Club section and Club Room available to all.
EAT & DRINK
CLUB ROOM
Fried Chicken
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Gravy
Green Beans
Coleslaw
Cornbread
Apple Pie
TAP ROOM
Carved Turkey Sandwich
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy
DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP presented by PCL: iTunes |Google Play
TOMORROW
The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat in the teams' fifth of 12 matchups on the season. Bakersifeld is 2-2-0 against the Heat this season and 27-20-1-0 all-time against their rivals from up the 99. Last season, Bakersfield went 8-2-0 against Stockton. It is the team's annual Field Trip Day game.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
The Condors rallied from 2-0 down late in the second period and defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, on Saturday. LW Tomas Jurco scored twice in front of G Stuart Skinner, who stopped 30 of 32 in the win. RW Josh Currie opened the scoring with a power play goal.
The Heat earned a 3-2 win at home on Saturday. LW Justin Kirkland scored with 17 seconds left for the game winner over San Jose. G Artyem Zagidulin stopped 29 of 31 for his team-leading sixth win of the year. C Byron Froese had two assists.
MR. 100
RW Josh Currie became just the fifth player all-time in Condors team history to record 100 goals. His 200 points in a Condors sweater also ranks fifth all-time in the 22 seasons of Bakersfield Condors hockey.
TWO FOR TOMAS
LW Tomas Jurco scored twice on Saturday and now has four points (2g-2a) in three games with the Condors.
KILLING IT
D Keegan Lowe and D William Lagesson were on ice for 2:30 of a four-minute double minor penalty kill to secure the win on Saturday. Two minutes of the penalty were in a 5-on-3 against situation.
CONDORS NOTES
D Joel Persson was assigned to the Condors on Monday. The 25-year old is in his first season in North America after playing 101 games in the Swedish Hockey League... G Stuart Skinner has started six straight games and is 4-2-0 over that stretch... D Evan Bouchard had two assists in the game on Saturday.
HEAT NOTES
Stockton is 6-0-2 when scoring first... The Heat have the league's 2nd best PP (29.0%) and 9th best PK (86.5%)... Offensively, Stockton is 2nd in the AHL in goals per game at 3.87... F Matthew Phillips has eight points over a seven-game road point streak.
HEAD TO HEAD
2019-20: BAK 2-2-0-0
2018-19: BAK 8-2-0-0
2017-18: BAK 3-7-0-0
2016-17: BAK 7-5-0-0
2015-16: BAK 7-4-1-0
ALL-TIME (AHL): BAK 27-20-1-0
TRANSACTIONS
11/18 - D Joel Persson assigned to Bakersfield
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

