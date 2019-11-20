Iowa Wild Announces Eli Young Band as Post-Game Concert

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Eli Young Band, announced today the award-winning band will play a concert following the Wild's Feb. 15 contest against the San Diego Gulls. The post-game concert is presented by Principal.

"We strive to bring major artists for our post-game concerts, and Eli Young Band is near the top of that list," said Allie Brown, Senior Director of Marketing and Creative Services with Iowa. "We are excited to have Eli Young Band playing our game on Feb. 15. They're known for putting on great concerts and we can't wait to share that experience with our fans."

Eli Young Band has toured with massive artists such as Jason Aldean, Dave Matthews Band, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and more, and have more than held their own on the stage. The band has sold out shows across the country as headliners and has appeared on TV shows such as TODAY, Conan, Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Their success has come due to their meticulous dedication to crafting songs with passion; the result being hit after hit. Eli Young Band went platinum with four singles, including three that have gone multi-platinum. Their chart-topping hits include "Drunk Last Night" (platinum), "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" (double platinum) and "Crazy Girl" (triple platinum). 'Crazy Girl" was Billboard's No. 1 Country Song of 2011 and was also named the 2012 ACM Song of the Year.

Eli Young Band's single, "Love Ain't" follows the story of Iowa native Taylor Morris. In 2012, Morris was serving in Afghanistan when an explosion caused him to become a quadruple amputee. His girlfriend dropped everything to take care of him and was with him every step of his rehabilitation process. Inspired by their struggle and selfless love throughout, the band wrote the song and teamed up with Wounded Warrior Project to shine a light on just how much those who serve and their families sacrifice and what they battle through after coming home.

Fans with tickets to the Wild game on Feb. 15 can remain in their seats for the postgame Eli Young Band concert. Fans must have a ticket to the game to attend the concert, which can be purchased at iowawild.com, by calling 515-564-8700, or by visiting HyVeeTix.com and the Wells Fargo Arena box office.

VIP packages are currently on sale, with two price points for two different experiences. A Gold package features a VIP Ice Pass for the concert, a commemorative VIP lanyard and a Lakeside Casino Buffet Pass. Platinum VIP packages include a meet-and-greet with Eli Young Band, a limited-edition souvenir gift, a 100-level game ticket with Ice Suite access, an exclusive all-you-can-eat-and-drink experience at the Wild game, along with a VIP Ice Pass for the concert, a commemorative VIP lanyard, and a Lakeside Stay and Play package.

Gold packages are $25 and Platinum packages are $175. Gold package purchasers must also purchase a ticket to the game, while Platinum packages include admission to the Wild contest.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

