Jake Elmer Reassigned to Maine
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned forward Jake Elmer from the Wolf Pack to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.
Elmer, a rookie out of the Western Hockey League who was signed as a free agent by the Rangers March 15, 2019, skated in one game with the Wolf Pack after coming up from Maine November 9. He was scoreless and Even, with one minor penalty. In eight games with the Mariners this season, Elmer has four goals and two assists for six points, plus eight penalty minutes.
The Wolf Pack start a stretch of five straight road games this Friday night, November 22, when they travel to Rochester to take on the Americans. Faceoff is 7:05 PM. The next home game for the Wolf Pack is Saturday, December 7, when the Binghamton Devils visit the XL Center for a 7:30 game. That is "Star Wars Night", as fans can rub shoulders with their favorite Star Wars characters, and win some awesome Star Wars prizes, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack 2020 calendar, presented by Hartford Distributors.
Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
