Jake Elmer Reassigned to Maine

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned forward Jake Elmer from the Wolf Pack to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Elmer, a rookie out of the Western Hockey League who was signed as a free agent by the Rangers March 15, 2019, skated in one game with the Wolf Pack after coming up from Maine November 9. He was scoreless and Even, with one minor penalty. In eight games with the Mariners this season, Elmer has four goals and two assists for six points, plus eight penalty minutes.

